In photos: Baguio Museum sheds light on history behind â€˜Pulang Arawâ€™Â 

In photos: Baguio Museum sheds light on history behind ‘Pulang Araw’

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — GMA’s historical series “Pulang Araw” is about to wrap up its 110-episode run, making many to ask, how historically accurate is the series for the future viewing of a next generation of Filipinos?

In Baguio City, the Baguio Museum sheds light on the history behind the show.

The following photos, some shot using the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered smartphone Redmi 14C, show some glimpses of the Japanese occupation and liberation of Baguio:

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo The Japanese Bazaar of the 1930s was among the first shops in Baguio. After the opening of what is now known as the Session Road in 1905, some of the Japanese workers, many of them were farmers and carpenters who worked on the road, stayed in Baguio and married Filipino women - four decades before the Japanese occupation during World War II.

From 'Tiw-Tiwong' book available at Baguio Museum, photographed by Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Igorots playing tug-of-war during the American period. This is a proof that Baguio’s Igorots then resemble more of the Aetas and the Negritos. But even before the Japanese occupation at World War II, many Japanese have settled in Baguio and married predominantly Benguet Igorot women, thus explaining why many Igorots today have “singkit” or Oriental eyes and fair skin. Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Historical records about Baguio during the American period

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Historical records about Baguio during the American period. Camp John Hay (left) was among the biggest American military bases in the Philippines, which is why it was the first place in the Philippines that the Japanese bombed on December 8, 1941, a day after they attacked the Pearl Harbor.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo News clippings of the Japanese attacks (left) and how the Japanese surrendered (right) in Baguio

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Portrait of General Tomoyuki Yamashita, a convicted Japanese war criminal and general of the Imperial Japanese Army that led the Japanese invasion of the Philippines and Battle of Singapore.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Bank notes and "Mickey Mouse" money during the Japanese occupation

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo American military camp canteen and utensils (top), helmet and early flashlight (bottom)

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Some bombs and ammunition recovered after the liberation of Baguio in World War II

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Historical account of Japanese invasion of Baguio (top); The Wright Park Pavillion or Kiosk, which still stands today, was among those built by the Japanese in Baguio before World War II, which is why the pavillion has a Japanese 'Zen' style (bottom)

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo American liberation of Baguio from Japanese forces

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Yamashita surrendering to end the Japanese occupation of the Philippines

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Yamashita and the Japanese Imperial Army (left) surrendering to end the Japanese occupation of the Philippines; liberation ceremonies marking the Philippines' independence from the Japanese (right)

