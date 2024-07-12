^

Suzette Doctolero shares 'Pulang Araw' historical, social relevance

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 12, 2024 | 5:31pm
Suzette Doctolero shares 'Pulang Araw' historical, social relevance
Writer Suzette Doctolero
Philstar.com / Kathleen A. Llemit

MANILA, Philippines — Writer Suzette Doctolero said she actually started conceptualizing "Pulang Araw," 12 years ago but it was not made due to its exorbitant cost.

She believes its airing this year is timely and relevant given the current territorial disputes the country is facing. 

Philstar.com talked to Doctolero after the show's press conference last Tuesday held in Makati. 

Doctolero returns to writing GMA-7's upcoming historical fiction drama after 2022's smash hit "Maria Clara at Ibarra." 

"Pulang Araw" is set during the Japanese occupation of the Philippines during World War II.

It starts streaming in Netflix on July 26 and will be airing daily starting July 29 right after "24 Oras" on GMA-7. 

Untold stories

Apart from the two shows, Doctolero penned other GMA dramas, particularly those that tackle or bank on history and social issues, such as "Sahaya" and "Legal Wives." 

The show has a Japanese coach and Dr. Gonzalo Campoamor II, a historian from the University of the Philippines, as a consultant. 

Doctolero said they aim to show a historically accurate recounting of events during the period, but apart from this, she also wants to tell the stories that have been untold or have not been recorded in the annals of history. 

Her grandparents, for one, lived through the war, and had their own stories to tell. 

"Ang aking lolo ay isang guerilla, and the other one ay namatay nu'ng panahon ng Hapon, pinugutan siya ng ulo. My lola ay isang stage perfomer before the war," Doctolero said. 

Philippines first

The GMA-7 writer continued to share her thoughts on the show's upcoming premiere. 

"Para sa akin, hindi importante kung ano 'yung nabasa sa libro kundi alin pa 'yung hindi nabasa o nakwento nu'ng panahon na 'yun. Marami tayong gano'n dito, na hindi popular na mababasa doon sa libro pero totoong nangyari nu'ng panahon na 'yun," she said. 

The opinionated writer, who actively engages with fans and critics alike on X, formerly Twitter, shared the show's impact on her as a writer. 

"Bilang writer, napaka-relevant nito, lalo na ngayon meron tayong banggaan with China at nandoon ulit 'yung pakikialam ng Amerika," she said. 

"So, nakakakilabot siya. Kahit kami, ganito ba mangyayari kapag, halimbawa, magkakaroon ng digmaan ngayon? So, importante malaman ng mga Pilipino ang history natin at ano ang talagang dapat maging stand natin, 'di ba? Na dapat hindi interes ng kahit anong bansa kundi interes ng Pilipinas ang dapat nating isipin," she said. 

Doctolero continued to talk about the Philippines' part during the WWII. 

"Kahit nu'ng panahon ng Hapon, pawn lang tayo. Naipit lang tayo sa digmaan ng dalawang bansang naglalaban and, right now, gan'on ulit. Nage-ergohan 'yung dalawang dambuhalang bansa and pawn na naman ang Pilipinas so importante na makita 'yun ng mga Pilipino kasi laging ang history natin, kuma-kampi tayo sa ganito pero never natin kinakampihan ang ating bansa. Dapat laging bansa ang kinakampihan," she said. 

Doctolero said this made her want to write about the story, and thus, its timing is accurate. 

"So 'yun lang naman ang gusto nating i-impart diyan, lalo na napaka-relevant at bagay na bagay. Kaya siguro hindi naipalabas dati kasi ngayon siya dapat ipakita, ipalabas," said Doctolero. 

RELATED: 'Most important series of 2024': Alden Richards says 'Pulang Araw' planned 10 years ago

