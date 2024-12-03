Travel the world in 1 museum: New Cavite educational attraction opens

MANILA, Philippines — Tourism plays a crucial role in promoting cultural understanding, economic growth, and educational enrichment.

Recognizing the power of travel and exploration, Ticket to the World, an immersive, globally inspired educational attraction, opened its doors in Vista Mall, Dasmariñas, Cavite last November 25.

Covering 4,000 square meters, this new destination promises to combine the excitement of tourism with the benefits of education, offering a captivating experience for visitors of all ages.

The museum presents a unique opportunity to explore the richness of world culture, history, and ecosystems through interactive exhibits, cultural showcases, and historical journeys. By focusing on the seven continents — Asia, Africa, North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Antarctica — Ticket to the World aims to bring the diversity of our planet into focus, making global tourism and education accessible to all.

Dr. Lawrence Tan, Chief Executive Officer of the Philippine Amusement and Entertainment Corporation (PAEC), which developed the attraction, said in a statement that the new museum was conceived as a space where the excitement of travel meets the importance of education.

“We believe that through tourism, visitors can not only learn about the cultures, landmarks, and ecosystems around the world, but also gain a deeper appreciation for the diversity that makes our planet unique. By fostering this global understanding, we hope to inspire curiosity, respect, and a broader worldview in everyone who visits,” he added.

Yzl Cruz, PAEC Vice President, noted: “Tourism is more than just a leisure activity — it’s a powerful tool for education and cultural exchange. Our team has worked with educators and experts from around the world to create exhibits that support the Philippine Department of Education’s curriculum. We aim to make learning a dynamic experience, where children and families alike can explore different cultures, traditions, and environmental challenges through the lens of global tourism.”

“Tourism is not only about visiting new places—it’s about gaining new perspectives,” Tan enthused.

The museum, he said, is a chance for families and students to experience the world’s wonders and challenges in a way that textbooks alone cannot offer.

“This museum allows visitors to learn about diverse cultures and environments in a hands-on way that encourages curiosity, critical thinking, and a deeper understanding of our shared humanity.”

“As a tourism-based educational tool, we’ve aligned our exhibits with the Philippine curriculum, offering a fun, engaging, and immersive alternative to traditional learning. We hope that by visiting this museum, students and families will develop a greater appreciation for global tourism and be inspired to become more mindful, informed, and compassionate citizens of the world,” Cruz added.

The museum is at the second floor of Vista Mall and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

