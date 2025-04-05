Positive reads: 8 books that teach readers to fall in love with life

These are eight heartwarming books that help readers fall in love with life and keep burning with positivity.

MANILA, Philippines — There is no room for negativity. If you want to be happy in life, you should never entertain negative thoughts and dwell on the bad, the sad, and the unpleasant things that have happened to you in the past.

Instead, it would do you well to focus on happy thoughts and beautiful milestones in your life. This way, you face life armed with a positive attitude and, as a result, attract positive energy to come in.

To help reinforce positivity within you, why not dive into books that fill your heart and teach you to love life? Fill your heart and mind with stories that celebrate life, spark joy, and inspire you to find beauty, love and meaning in your everyday life.

Fully Booked recommends eight heartwarming books to fall in love with and keep you burning with positivity.

'The Midnight Library' by Matt Haig

You, like everyone else, have your what-ifs and what-could-have-beens, moments when you feel lost or wonder if you are living the live you are meant to live.

"The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig thinks about these ideas deeply through a library filled with collections of lives the main character, Nora Seed, could have lived. But would any of them truly be better? Can she possibly live them all? Most importantly, what makes life worth living?

'Into the Uncut Grass' by Trevor Noah

In this modern fable by comedian and former "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah, a petulant little boy runs away and ventures beyond the garden gate together with his waffle-loving teddy bear. Along the way, they meet a pair of snails, a garden gnome, and a gang of animated coins, who teach them valuable life lessons.

Filled with gorgeous illustrations, "Into the Uncut Grass" offers sprinkles of wisdom about the unexpected things you can learn when you see the world from another point of view.

'All Along You Were Blooming' by Morgan Harper Nichols

For days when your spark gets a little dim, "All Along You Were Blooming" is the perfect read to pick up.

Feel the love and beauty pour forth every page filled with Nichols’ vibrant illustrations and words that wrap you in kindness and understanding. Even on your busiest, most stressful days, invite the Universe’s message to embrace you by simply opening a page.

'Tiny Beautiful Things' by Cheryl Strayed

Prepare your highlighter and sticky notes — you’ll need them for this book brimming with quotes that strike a deep chord.

"Tiny Beautiful Things" is a collection of The Rumpus’ Dear Sugar advice columns. Anonymous letters reveal the writers’ deepest pains, and Sugar (later revealed as Cheryl Strayed) offers raw, unfiltered advice. But this isn’t your typical advice column.

Strayed pours herself into each letter with fierce empathy, as though “pulling out her heart with her bare hands.” She approaches each problem from every angle, pulling out truths from deep within her soul to offer wisdom that is at once devastating, moving, powerful, and brutally honest. It is a book you’ll return to time and time again.

'Everything I Know About Love' by Dolly Alderton

"Everything I Know About Love" by Dolly Alderton is a witty, laugh-out-loud, and profoundly relatable memoir that captures the messy, yet magical journey of adulthood.

With sparkling humor and heartfelt wisdom, Alderton shares candid stories about falling in love, navigating the job market, battling self-sabotage, surviving heartbreak, and hosting chaotic house parties. Beneath the self-deprecating charm lies an empowering message young adults need to hear: you are, and always will be, enough.

'This Dog Will Change Your Life' By Elias Weiss Friedman

"In This Dog Will Change Your Life," Elias Weiss Friedman explores the ways dogs generate boundless love and teach you to be a better version of yourself.

In the years he has documented dogs and talked to dog parents, Friedman has seen firsthand how dogs can make you improve, save you, and give your life greater fulfillment and meaning. Watch for this heartwarming book, which is coming in June 2025. It just might change your life.

'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse' by Charlie Mackesy

Both adults and children will find warmth and comfort in this elegant picture book by Charlie Mackesy.

Filled with heartfelt truths, it will remind you that suffering, loneliness, struggles and uncertainty are part of life, but that even when you feel lost and hurt, there is always a way back to love.

'Everything Beautiful' by Ella Frances Sanders

If you’ve been straining to find beauty in the everyday, you are not alone. It has become increasingly harder to do so in a world full of filters, follows, pings and likes.

But there is a way out of this: Sanders’ beautifully illustrated non-fiction book explores everyday beauty, teaching you to remember how and where to look.

