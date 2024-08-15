Da Vinci, Michelangelo and friends: Must-see artists, masterpieces in Uffizi Gallery, Florence, Italy

From left: Sandro Botticelli's 'The Birth of Venus'; Caravaggio's 'Medusa'

FLORENCE, Italy — As the origin of some of the world’s most highly regarded and celebrated Renaissance masters such as Leonardo da Vinci, Raffaello Sanzio, Michelangelo and Donatello, the inspirations behind the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” of pop culture, Firenze, or more popularly known as Florence, should never be missed in any art junkie’s itinerary when visiting Italy.

Although Italy is famous for its beaches especially during summer, a whole day is recommended when visiting Florence’s world-renowned Galleria degli Uffizi or Uffizi Galleries adjacent to the 14th century Piazzale degli Uffizi sitting on the banks of the Arno, central Italy’s most important river next to Tiber. The artworks give a glimpse of a bygone world: the Golden Age of Florentine life and the artists' quest for perfection to express their faith and honor God.

But with its many galleries, including one dedicated to self-portraits alone, where should one start?

Among the hundreds of artworks in the multi-storey Uffizi, which is also among the biggest museums with the most art collections on the planet, here are some of the biggest artists and artworks that one should not miss:

Botticelli (Sandro Botticelli, Alessandro di Mariano di Vanni Filipepi)

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo “The Birth of Venus” (1445-1510)

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo The author in front of “La Primavera” (“Spring;” 1445-1510)

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Left: “Madonna and Child with the Child Saint John and Two Angels” (1455-1470) and “Madonna of the Sea” (1475-1480); right: “Madonna and Child with Saints”

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo “Virgin and Child, and Angels” ("Madonna of the Magnificat") (1445-1510)

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo “Virgin and Child enthroned with the saints Mary Magdalene, John the Baptist, Francis of Assisi, Catherine of Alexandria, Cosmas and Damian” (1445-1510)

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo “Madonna of the Rose Garden”

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo “Annunciation; Christ the Man of Sorrows” (1489-90)

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo “Portrait of a Man with a Medal of Cosimo the Elder”

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo “Pallas and the Centaur”

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo “Madonna and Child with the Child St. John and Two Angels”

Piero della Francesca

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo “Triumphs of the Duke and Duchess of Urbino” (1416/17-1492)

Caravaggio (Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio)

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo From left: “Bacchus” (1571-1610); “Medusa”

Giotto (Giotto di Bondone)

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo “Madonna and Child with Saints”

Da Vinci (Leonardo da Vinci or Leonardo)

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo “Annunciation” (1452-1519)

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo “Adoration of the Magi” (1452-1519)

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo The author in front “The Baptism of Christ” (1452-1519) – painted together with Andrea del Verrocchio

Michelangelo (Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni, Michelangelo Buonarroti or Michelangelo Simoni)

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo “Holy Family” (1475-1564)

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo “Holy Family with the Young John the Baptist” (1505-1507)

Raphael (Raffaello, Raffaello Sanzio or Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino)

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo “Madonna of the Goldfinch” (1506)

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo “Portraits of Agnolo and Maddalena Doni”

Rembrandt (Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn)

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo “Self-Portrait”

Beato Angelico (Fra Angelico)

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo “Glorification of Mary” (1395-1455)

Titian

“Venus of Urbino”

Rubens (Pieter Paul Rubens or Paul Rubens)

“Self-Portrait”

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo "Judith and Holofernes" (1626-34)

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo "Portrait of Philipp, Justus Lipsius and Jan Woverius"

Van Dyck (Antoon van Dyck, Sir Anthony van Dyck or Anthony van Dyck)

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo “Self-Portrait”

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo "Equestrian portrait of the Emperor Charles V" (around 1620)

Uccello (Paolo Uccello, born Paolo di Dono)

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo “Battle of San Romano” (1397-1475)

Durer (Albrecht Dürer or Dürer)

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo “Adoration of the Magi” (1471-1528)

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo From left: “Madonna of the Pear” (1526); “Portrait of his father” (1490)

Van Honthorst (Gerrit Van Honthorst)

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo "Adoration of the Child" (1590-1656)

