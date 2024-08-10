Jeepney Autobot on limited cover of 'Transformers' 40th anniversary comic

MANILA, Philippines — "Transformers" is marking its 40th anniversary with a special limited-edition comic featuring an Autobot changing into a jeepney on the cover.

The cover by Von Randal, Ellery Santos, and Rex Espino shows the Autobot Hound transforming into a Philippine jeepney, rather than his staple American military jeep, beside Autobots leader Optimus Prime.

Hound's jeepney maintains his green color, with a text that reads "Manila" decorating the front, and a route signage for Cubao to Welcome Rotonda.

It can be recalled the traditional Filipino jeepneys today originated from American military jeep designs like Hound's.

The Philippine exclusive edition of the original "Transformers" comic, which debuted Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron, and their robotkind, will be officially released during the SuperManila Comic Con in One Ayala's The Space on September 7 and 8.

Only a thousand copies of the 40th anniversary comic with the jeepney cover will be available for purchase after being printed in the United States as approved by Image Comics.

"This comic cover pays homage to the enduring popularity of Transformers in the Philippines and celebrates the Jeepney's unique place in the country's history and culture," the comic con said on social media. "It's a must-have for Filipino Transformers fans, marking the first-ever Philippine exclusive comic in the franchise's history!

SuperManila Comic Con added the commemorative edition is the "perfect jumping-on point for new fans," especially with the animated movie "Transformers One," which is about the origins of several Autobots and Decepticons, coming out in September.

