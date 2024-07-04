Visual artist Kristine Lim gears up for exhibit aboard Navy ship

MANILA, Philippines — One weekday afternoon, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts gathered a few arts/culture writers to meet and talk with visual artist Kristine Soguilon Lim.

As a Navy reservist, she is involved with the arts and culture arm of the Philippine Navy.

The Soguilon family came from an Aklanon tribe. This lineage is from her father's side of the family. Kristine's works, therefore, are not only patriotic in scope, but are also imbued with indigenous roots.

"I want to donate my inherited property to create museums. So the local.folk, where these museums are built, can incorporate their art with mine. I had a hiatus from my painting in the years 2010 through 2020; a time of mourning for me.

"September 2020 was a turning point for me. This was the time I went back to my calling after my son John's death. Aside from this decade-long hiatus, I've been painting since my early years as a child. And God is always in the details. 'Beauty for Ashes' is a mixed media painting done in an all-black palette, yet you'll see the silver lining peek through the bleakness. It's a healing piece of art.

"The subject of my forthcoming exhibit will feature works from my early childhood 'til now. It will show my growth as a person - a full circle moment - because life begins at 40! The element of the Divine will be in it, while being playful and spontaneous. Even I was surprised with the outcome of my spontaneity!" said the proud mother of two.

Bridging Horizons is a five-year project of the Philippine Navy that will run until 2028. "It aims to strengthen the diplomatic ties with different countries that we have relations with, on a cross cultural exchange. Filipinos must be prepared for cognitive warfare than physical warfare. We must do everything in our power to prevent war," she pointed out.

It is through her artistry that Kristine is very much involved in the arts and culture projects of the military, particularly that of the Philippine Navy. "My earlier works were so 'emo,' but now they're more dramatic and more truthful. It makes me not just a visual artist, but a missionary, as well!

"I want to bridge the animosity between indigenous peoples and the military, because the rift has been there for a long time. After all, the ugliest part of our story is the most beautiful part of God's testimony," she intimated.

Kristine is the proud mom of daughter Justine (6) and son Judah (4).

Bridging Horizons, which is also the title of her forthcoming exhibit, will unfold in October next year. The event will happen inside a naval ship. This is one of Kristine's projects as the first goodwill ambassador of the Philippine Navy. The other members involved in the project are co-reservists actor Dingdong Dantes, Uno Lim, and Joseph Jerome Francia.