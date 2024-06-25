^

Vilma Santos nominated for National Artist

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 25, 2024 | 12:36pm
Vilma Santos nominated for National Artist
Vilma Santos graces the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Cine Icons event at University of Sto. Tomas to lead the special screening of her restored classic film ‘Anak,’ which is directed by Rory Quintos and written by National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Ricky Lee (with Moira Lang)
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actress and "Star for All Seasons" Vilma Santos-Recto received a nomination to be part of the next batch of National Artist recipients.

The Cultural Center of the Philippines confirmed to Philstar.com that Vilma was among the National Artist nominees, the full list of which will be available at the end of June, the deadline for nominations, but will not be announced to the public. The winners, however, would be announced.

Vilma previously called the National Artist award bestowed on her fellow actress Nora Aunor was "the highest" honor an artist could receive.

"Alam mo, if it's meant for you, it's meant for you," Vilma also said when asked if she also wants to be hailed a National Artist as well.

"'Pag hindi napunta sa'yo, it's not meant for you. So d'un sa mga nabigyan, it's meant for them, like 'yung kay Ate Guy. So kung meron akong space d'yan, darating 'yung panahon na 'yun, para sa akin na 'yun."

Ate Vi also told Philstar.com last year she was willing to work with Nora again, given the right material, "If we can offer something new and something different, why not? Lalo na sa edad namin ngayon, 'di ba?"

RELATED: Vilma Santos reacts to National Artist award, working again with Nora Aunor

