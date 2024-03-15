^

Vilma Santos declines to head Film Academy of the Philippines, vows to help movie industry

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 15, 2024 | 12:15pm

BATANGAS, Philippines — “Star For All Seasons” Vilma Santos revealed that she received an offer to head the Film Academy of the Philippines.

In an interview with the media during the opening of BarakoFest 2024 in Lipa City, Batangas yesterday, Vilma said she declined the offer but will support the movie industry. 

“Modesty aside, they were asking me to lead the Film Academy of the Philippines, 'yung FDCP hindi. Wala na rin si Pipo (Tirso Cruz III). Pero kasi ngayon sa showbiz, since ako ay isang pribado ng citizen, parang ang naging adbokasiya ko ngayon after 'When I Met You in Tokyo,' in fact even 'When I Met You in Tokyo,' ang adbokasiya ko ay maibalik lang ang mga tao sa sinehan,” she said.  

“And then ngayon, siguro sa tinagal-tagal ko na rin sa industriya, for 24 years naging nanay din ako ng Lipa, ng Batangas, parang ang adbokasiya ko ngayon payback time. Even in show business nandito ko palagi. Kaya sabi ko hindi ko man tinanggap ang pagiging director-general ng Film Academy, nandito 'ko para sumuporta sa kanila. Tawagan lang ako, nakasuporta 'ko,” she added. 

Vilma also said that there’s a lot of movie offers for her, but she will just pick a challenging one for her as she wanted to enjoy her life.  

“Ang dami kong script sa bahay ngayon. May mga offers pero hindi ko naman kayang gawin lahat. I'm taking my time. Gagawa na lang ako ng pelikula na gusto ko. A movie that will challenge me. Pero kung katulad lang ng dati, 'wag na muna kasi 35 years old na ko. Gusto ko rin mag-enjoy,” she quipped.

Vilma led the opening of BarakoFest 2024 yesterday in Lipa, Batangas. 

From March 14 to 16, the three-day festival pays homage to the rich culture of the region, highlighting the “Barako” characteristic of Batangueños.

“BarakoFest is not just a celebration of our Barako spirit but also a showcase of hard work, ingenuity, entrepreneurship, and passion of our people in Batangas. We are excited to share our culture, our traditions, and our indomitable Barako spirit with the world," Vilma said.

BarakoFest 2024 promises an immersive experience into the world of music, art, food, adrenaline rush, and non-stop partying with a special focus on the Batangueño fellowship, known for its strong bond and valiant spirit. The festival invites a smorgasbord of enthusiasts, local communities, and tourists to partake in a variety of activities designed to entertain, educate, and invigorate the senses.

RELATEDVilma Santos-Recto open to return to politics

FILM ACADEMY OF THE PHILIPPINES

VILMA SANTOS
