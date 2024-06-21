Artist Solenn Heussaff preparing for solo exhibit, Japan group show

MANILA, Philippines — Apart from going back to TV via "Encantadia Chronicles: Sanggre," Solenn Heussaff is taking out her easel and paints as artist Solenn for her scheduled shows here and outside of the country.

Solenn was among the celebrities who were invited to attend the recent launch of Nespresso's Unforgettable Mediterranean Summer collection in collaboration with Pantone, where they introduced limited-edition flavors Mandarin Orange shade, alongside Habanero Gold, Muskmelon, Aquarelle, and Blue Iolite.

Philstar.com asked the actress about her art. Solenn is among the TV personalities who can also paint. In fact, she has held solo exhibitions in the past, even one during the pandemic.

Apart from her personal Instagram, the actress also has a separate Instagram for her art portfolio (@solennartportfolio), where fans of her paintings and murals are updated of her works. She paints flora, fauna and portraits.

Solenn will be part of the group show at the Art Fair Tokyo in September.

A few months later in December, she will be holding her solo exhibit in Provenance Gallery in Shangri-La, The Fort.

Solenn is excited for this one since her last solo exhibit was in 2021.

"The reason why I'm not posting is because I'm currently really working on that. I'm not posting so that not to preempt what I'm doing. But that's what I do every day," she said. — Video by Kathleen A. Llemit, editing by Martin Ramos

