'Whatever we deserve, they deserve': Solenn Heussaff hires designer to groom househelp's room

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-artist Solenn Heussaff built a dedicated space with a head-to-toe closet and an outdoor space for her househelp or staff in her new home, earning praises from netizens.

The actress, however, believes it was the right and humane thing to do.

Solenn was among the celebrities who were invited to attend the recent launch of Nespresso's Unforgettable Mediterranean Summer collection in collaboration with Pantone, where they introduced limited-edition flavors Mandarin Orange shade, alongside Habanero Gold, Muskmelon, Aquarelle, and Blue Iolite.

Philstar.com was among the media who were granted an interview with the "Encantadia" star at the end of the launch. We asked about her thoughts after she was commended by netizens for her gesture about creating a dedicated space for her househelp or staff.

Solenn began by disclosing that she never had staff before because she was used to doing her own chores — from cleaning, to cooking and laundry. It changed when she and husband, businessman Nico Bolzico, welcomed their firstborn Tili. They agreed that they needed help.

"When we moved to our first home with Nico and when we had our first child, I needed to hire help. So, I had one staff, and I hated the room we had for us because we didn't build the house. It was very small," she recalled.

She added, "And I just, even Nico as a foreigner, every time we visit places, we never understood how all these grand places would have such terrible rooms or spaces. For me, it's inhumane."

Solenn said to herself that when she builds her own house, she will have a space for her staff.

She made true that promise as she showed in her vlog on her YouTube channel where she did a tour of her staff room.

Viewers saw a relatively spacious space with two bunk beds, good for their four staff. The room is air-conditioned with a mini-table for coffee, separate shower and toilet areas, a head-to-toe closet, and an outdoor space with a sitting area.

Solenn continued, "I always said the moment I build a house, I will have a good spot for the people that work at home. Because at the end of the day, they know everything about you."

Solenn noted how living with her staff is a system of trust since they were virtually strangers to each other. She argued that they are the same people that she entrust her children with, thus, it was just right to treat them well.

"You're supposed to trust them with your life because you leave your children with them. You're sleeping at night knowing that, you know, they are also strangers in a house with you.

"So, I feel like you really need to treat them well because even if they're your employees and you pay them, they're, they're human, and they do their job great. And, of course, they take care of the most important things in our life, which are my children, whatever we deserve, they deserve. So, I made sure that they got a good spot," she said.

WATCH: Solenn Heussaff gives a tour of her staff's space in her new home

Solenn revealed she actually wanted a bigger space for them, and she insisted with her designer with it.

"Every time we were building the house, I was fighting with the designer. I kept saying bigger and then they would present, and I'm like, no, bigger. And he's like, no, because the car won't fit. But I said bigger. So we removed the storage room.

"I'll figure out the storage, and then I think if people are in a relaxed environment and if they sleep well, then they also work better the next day. So, I think that's really important," she stressed.

Solenn is gearing up to mount another exhibit this year as well as be seen on TV with the upcoming "Encantadia Chronicles: Sanggre," another series in the popular fantasy franchise where she plays Cassiopeia, one of the goddesses of the realm of Encantadia.

