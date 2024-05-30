WATCH: Cultural performances for National Heritage Month

MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of Women’s Month last March, Filipino Food Month last April, and National Heritage Month this May, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) recently held “Higara: A Night of Filipino Food Culture 6 Hands Dinner” featuring Filipina chefs to honor the country’s vibrant culture and delectable cuisine.

Recently staged in Sheraton Hotel Manila in partnership with the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Tourism, and the Philippine Culinary Heritage Movement, the month-long Filipino Food Month (FFM) celebration had the theme “Kalutong Filipino, Lakas ng Kabataang Makabago.”

Presidential Proclamation No. 469 established April as FFM or Buwan ng Kalutong Pilipino, while the dinner featuring Filipina chefs is in relation to Republic Act No. 9710, otherwise known as Magna Carta of Women, and initiated by NCCA to enable women’s participation in the formulation and implementation of plans for national, regional, and local developmental activities.

The dinner emphasized the presentation of cuisines and meals that Filipino women farmers, women-led cooperatives, and women chefs have planted, harvested, processed, and prepared. The event highlighted the culinary artistry of three talented Filipina chefs: Waya Araos-Wijangco, Gel Salonga-Datu, and Rhea Castro SyCip.

The evening was enriched by performances from Banda Kawayan, Ramon Obusan Folkloric Group, Bayang Barrios, and Angeli Benipayo. A tribute video honored the farmers who contribute to the meals we enjoy. Beyond just food, the event celebrated storytelling, culture, and the unique experiences that define Filipino cuisine. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Martin Ramos