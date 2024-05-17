Businesswoman Kaye Tinga named new CCP president

New Cultural Center of the Philippines President Kaye Tinga

MANILA, Philippines — The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) has appointed businesswoman and philanthropist Kaye Tinga as its newest president.

Tinga's presidency was approved by the CCP's Board of Trustees headed by Dr. Jaime C. Laya, with Vice Chairs Margie Moran Floirendo and Carissa Oledan Coscolluela, following an election during a board meeting last May 15.

The incoming president herself is a member of the Board after being appointed from Malacañang Palace last April.

She will assume presidential duties on June 1, replacing early childhood educator Michelle Nikki Junia, who served as president ad interim from September 2023 to March 2024.

The two-week timeframe will allow Tinga to fully acclimate in her new role taking responsibility for CCP operations, working closely with the management.

Tinga is the co-founder and co-chairperson of the Red Charity Gala, the prestigious annual event that celebrates local fashion and raises funds for charitable causes.

She is also the co-founder and managing director of home furnishing and accessories brand W/17, which collaborates with regional craftsmen and promotes local artisans, cultural skills preservation and economic development.

The University of the Philippines-Diliman Business Economics graduate and MBA degree holder from Fordham University is married to former Taguig Mayor and Congressman Freddie Tinga and a mother of four.

