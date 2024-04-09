Inquiry on Filipina teenager's sainthood begins

The official portrait of Niña Ruiz-Abad, who is being considered for sainthood by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines. Ruiz-Abad is being looked on as 13-year-old “Servant of God” from Ilocos Norte.

MANILA, Philippines – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Laoag formally began a session exploring the beatification and canonization of late devout teenager Niña Ruiz-Abad at the St. William the Hermit Cathedral in Laoag City last Sunday, April 7.

This puts in motion the investigation into the virtues of Ruiz-Abad and whether the 13-year-old could be the next Filipino saint.

In his speech, Fr. Dennis Duene Ruiz, postulator of the cause, said that Ruiz-Abad, at a very young age, already showed acts that are unusual to her age, such as wearing a rosary in her neck and wearing white dresses.

“Her piety was manifested by her being religious and her reverence to the holy triune god, her devotion to the god and the Blessed Virgin Mary are unfathomable. She loved to pray the Angelus and the rosary daily at home and encouraged her members of the family and her house helpers to join her,” Fr. Ruiz said.

The postulator further described Ruiz-Abad’s prayerful ways when teenager was still alive, noting that her teachers recounted that she always offered herself to God through prayer and meditation in whatever activity she did.

“She also reminded them to embrace God first, her motto, which became a by word of everyone in her school,” Fr. Ruiz said.

Niña also had a strong devotion to the holy Eucharist as she loved to attend mass.

"Indeed, Nina's life as a prayerful life was full of reverence, worship and intimate relationship with God, Jesus Christ, the holy spirit, and to the Blessed Virgin Mary," Fr. Ruiz said.

Ruiz also said that Niña was admired by her teachers and schoolmates due to her prayerful ways.

The postulator also said that despite her cardiac myopathy, Ruiz-Abad continued to live a life of fortitude despite her inability to join strenuous activities, continuing her devotion to the Eucharist and doing intimate conversations with God.

"She offered all her achievements to god, even when she was sick," Ruiz said.

Niña died on August 16, 1993, when she had a heart attack, passing away after being rushed in the hospital.

Fr. Ruiz said that more than three decades after her death, Niña was still remembered by everyone who knows her, noting that she was "the girl who loved God so much."

“The short, but well-lived life of Niña Ruiz-Abad is reminding us that young and old alike, we have to deepen our faith, devotion and intimate relationship with the holy Triune God. Niña’s life was devoted to the holy Eucharist and instituted by our Lord Jesus Christ being the highest form of worship. We should have this as part of our life, if not life of all catholic believers,” Fr. Ruiz said.

Fr. Ruiz said that Niña can be a fine example for the youth, being a "good model of piety and fortitude" who can lead young people from utter destruction.

In closing, Fr. Ruiz said that the Diocese will be honored to have a saint "who can be an inspiration of piety, mercy, evangelization and fortitude for others.”

Later, Laoag Bishop Renato Mayugba has decreed that the cause for the beatification be formally opened and created a tribunal that would be responsible for hearing the witnesses for the cause.

"Having seen the request on 22 June 2023 with which Rev. Dennis Duene Ruiz, OAD, postulator of the cause of the beatification and canonization of the Servant of God Niña Ruiz Abad lay faithful, on behalf of the actor of the cause, requests the start of the cause, having obtained the positive opinion of my brothers in the episcopate on 5 July 2023... I decree the opening of the cause of the beatification and canonization of the Servant of God Niña Ruiz-Abad, lay faithful," Mayugba proclaimed.

Mayugba also appointed Rev. Fr. Noel Ian Rabago as episcopal delegate, Rev. Fr. Englebert B. Elarmo as promoter of justice, and Rev. Rey Magus Respicio as notary.

Meanwhile, broadcast journalist Jay Ruiz, a cousin of Niña Ruiz-Abad, thanked God, the Diocese of Laoag, and the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines for the latest development.

“We are all honored, happy and proud of Nina, although she passed away at a very young age. She will be forever remembered as a true Servant of God who always puts God first in everything that she does. Hopefully she can be a positive role model for the Filipino youth,” Ruiz said.