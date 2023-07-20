^

Filipina teenager being pushed as among world's youngest saints

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 20, 2023 | 4:30pm
Filipina teenager being pushed as among world's youngest saints
File photo of Niña Ruiz-Abad
Diocese of Laoag via the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Laoag is attempting to institutionalize late devout teenager Niña Ruiz-Abad as a saint, which would make her one of the youngest saints ever.

The diocese's Bishop Renato Mayugba presented at a plenary assembly of the episcopal conference in the Diocese of Kalibo a request to consider Abad for beatification and canonization.

Abad was diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy when she was 10 years old and succumbed to the incurable heart disease three years later.

Mayugba noted that in her short life, Abad exhibited strong Catholic devotion unusual for someone her age.

She was known for her white dresses and always wearing a rosary around her neck, and devotions that extended to Bibles, prayer books, holy images, and other religious items.

"During her time, it is unusual that a young girl had already done acts to evangelize others," said Mayugba. "Niña's life was a prayerful life full of reverence, worship and intimate relationship with God, Jesus Christ, the Holy Spirit and to the Blessed Virgin Mary."

The sainthood process, which often can only begin five years after a person’s death, involves a formal investigation of an individual's life and witnessing before the Vatican can consider a person to be beatified and later on declared a saint.

The process would also begin on the local level in the diocese where a candidate died. Abad passed away in August 16, 1993 from a heart attack in Quezon City under the jurisdiction of the Diocese of Novaliches.

Though Abad grew up in Quezon City, she was actually born in Sarrat, Ilocos Norte where her remains now lie in a public cemetery.

Mayugba received approval from Bishop Roberto Gaa of Novaliches for the "forum of competence" transfer his diocese, a process also approved by the Vatican Dicastery for the Causes of Saints.

"Knowing Niña's character and traits and her strong faith in God will serve as a guide to the youth in handling their affairs toward a better Christian life," Mayugba said, noting Niña could serve as "a good model of piety and fortitude" for the youth today.

