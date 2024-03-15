NCCA holds art, upcycling workshops for students in Zamboanga City

A traditional dance accompanies a poetry reading during one of the workshops held in Ateneo de Zamboanga University on March 8, 2024, for the National Commission for Culture of the Arts activities held in the southern city.

ZAMBOANGA, Philippines — Students from all over Zamboanga City were able to gain more knowledge on the arts, film appreciation and upcycling when the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) brought architects, interior designers, film critics and writers to the southern city for a day full of workshops and discussions.

In celebration of the National Arts Month held every February, NCCA held the activities with the theme “Ani ng Sining, Bayang Malikhain” on March 8 in universities in Zamboanga City.

The morning sessions focused on the Architecture and Allied Arts and Cinema.

Some of the students participated in workshops on architecture odel-making, environmental planning and upcycling talks and workshops facilitated by architects and interior designers at the Grand Astoria Hotel.

Aspiring writers listened to Mindanao-based writers who shared their writing journey, starting from their beginning to the platforms and medium they are now currently exploring.

Mindanao writers Caezar Ripa, Sigrid Gayangos, Jesa Suganob and Gab Olaya shared their experiences during the panel held in Ateneo de Zamboanga University (ADZU). A traditional dance accompanied a poetry reading during the panel discussion.

Still in ADZU, students eagerly participated in rating the films they watched. They applied the pieces of advice and tips given by workshop facilitators, National Committee on Cinema head Butch Ybanez, vice head Tito G. Valiente and executive committee member Jose Antonio W. Garcia.

The films screened included "Sa Paglupad Ka Banog” by Elvert Banares, “Brand X” by Keith Deligro, and “Naboc” by Rodel Artiaga Jr.

The late afternoon session saw students engaged in a drawing workshop, which highlighted the use of the okir pattern. National Committee on Visual Arts Secretary Al-Nezzar Ali led the workshop held in Western Mindanao State University.

