NCCA hosts 'Dugongginto' exhibit

At the exhibit opening, from left: artist Ely 'Oslog' Arcilla Jr., curator Marian Pastor Roces, National Commission for Culture and the Arts Deputy Executive Director for Operations Bernan Joseph Corpuz and jewelry designer Adam Pereyra.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Commission on Culture and the Arts (NCCA) celebrates the artistry of goldsmith Ely "Oslog" Arcilla Jr. in an exhibit at the NCCA Gallery.

Called "Dugónggintô," the exhibit highlights the age-old tradition of utilizing gold as the premier medium for artistic expression in the Philippines. Even then, gold was very important to Filipinos not only because it was valuable in monetary terms but because it was also used as a symbol of purity of inner being, or, in Filipino, dalisay na kalooban. It is also an invaluable material to express virtuosity and convey the pleasures of both invisible and visible powers.

The artist, known simply as Oslog, collaborated with jewelry designer Adam Pereyra on the exquisite pieces that they put together for "Dugónggintô" in line with the celebration of National Arts Month this February.

Curated by Marian Pastor Roces, the exhibit is open to the general public until February 29, thus giving an opportunity for everyone to appreciate the pieces typically enjoyed only by elites and art connoisseurs.

The opening ceremony commenced with a welcoming message from NCCA Deputy Executive Director for Operations Bernan Joseph R. Corpuz, followed by remarks from curator Roces. Roces praised Pereyra for his mission to highlight and pay tribute to the name and artistry of Oslog.

“So many exhibitions with so-called folk arts and so-called traditional arts, halos hindi nila kilala ang gumawa. Sa halos 90% ng lahat ng exhibit ng katutubo, hindi kilala ang pangalan,” said Roces.

Some of the exquisite gold artpieces on exhibit.

Meanwhile, Oslog and Pereyra expressed their sentiments and gratitude. The ribbon-cutting was attended by students, arts and culture enthusiasts, and the general public.

"Dugónggintô" is ongoing until February 29 at the NCCA Gallery, which is located at the ground floor of the NCCA Building in 633 General Luna St., Intramuros, Manila. The gallery is open from Mondays to Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

