HistoEx 2024: Walk through Philippine history while malling

Sarao was known for making the earliest jeep model that rose in popularity after World War II in the Philippines.

National Historical Commission of the Philippines via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — It's the last day to learn and relearn Philippine history at the ongoing HistoEx in Gateway Mall 2 in Cubao, Quezon City.

Located at the Quantum Skyview of Gateway Mall 2, HistoEx brings together history enthusiasts for a three-day exposition that highlights the country's history.

Among the highlights is a Sarao jeepney, from the famous Sarao company known for making the earliest jeep model that rose in popularity after World War II. Sarao was among the makers that repurposed the American military jeeps that were left behind after World War II.

There are kiosks that sell Philippine textiles and fabrics, such as Ilocos' Inabel.

There are also stalls that sell Philippine history and literature books, as well as graphic novels and t-shirts with Philippine prints and pop culture references.

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) have also scheduled talks during the three-day expo.

HistoEx is presented by the NHCP with the support of the Araneta City, Gateway Mall 2, J. Amado Araneta Foundation - JAAF, and the Gateway Gallery.

