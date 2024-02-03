CCP main building rehabilitation continues, eyes 2026 reopening

The Cultural Center of the Philippines' facade during its Simbang Gabi celebration.

MANILA, Philippines — Rehabilitation of the Cultural Center of the Philippines' (CCP) main building in Pasay is around 30% complete and is currently set to reopen to the public in 2026.

The building closed its doors at the beginning of 2023 to undergo a two-year rehabilitation, including structural retrofitting and other safety measures.

Among the priority works are mechanical retrofitting, fire protection, electrical, and sanitary aspects, on top of fixing structural damages pointed out by CCP's Administrative Services Department head Engr. Debbie Ponteras.

The CCP's Ad Interim President Michelle Nikki Junia said the rehabilitation is still on track to be fully completed in 2025, and the general public will be welcomed the year after.

According to Junia, an audit done from 2018 to 2019 showed the building, designed by National Artist Leandro Locsin, "needed more than usual maintenance," hence the overhaul work.

An architect involved in the rehabilitation, Rogelio Santos, assured that the building would be more resilient to earthquakes by the end of the rehabilitation work.

With the main building still closed, resident companies of the CCP, like the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra and Ballet Philippines, have continued their seasons performing in different venues.

A number of popular CCP-hosted events, such as the Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival and Pasinaya, have even extended its reach across regions.

