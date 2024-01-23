WATCH: Select best acts at Sinulog 2024

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Missed the recently concluded Sinulog Festival 2024?

If you were not among the millions of attendees that joined the festivities last week, check out this mini compilation of some of the best group performances at Sinulog sa Sugbo in South Road Properties (SRP), Cebu City.

The grand winners of this year's festival will receive P3 million each as prize per category.

“Sinulog” came from the Cebuano adverb “sulog,” which roughly means “like water current movement,” which is why the dancers at the festival do forward-backward movements to the beat of the drums, resembling the movements of Cebu's Pahina River.

The ritual prayer-dance honors the Señor Santo Niño or the Child Jesus, an image believed to be the baptismal gift of conquistador Ferdinand Magellan to Rajah Humabon and his wife Hara Amihan or Humanay on the occasion of their conversion to Christianity in 1521. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Anjilica Andaya