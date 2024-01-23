WATCH: Sinulog Best Dance Crew 2024 performance

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sinulog Best Dance Crew for 2024 performed at last Sunday’s Sinulog sa Sugbo 2024 stadium in South Road Properties (SRP), Cebu City.

The highlight of the group's winning performance was a tribute to Santo Niño de Cebu, to whom the annual Sinulog Festival is dedicated to. Their dance was witnessed by the festival's millions of attendees and devotees to "Senyor" Santo Niño. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by EC Toledo