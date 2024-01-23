Carnival Queen, Higantes perform at Sinulog 2024

MANILA, Philippines — The Sinulog Carnival Queen 2023 and Higantes (giant puppets) were among those that performed during the street dance parade of Sinulog sa Sugbo 2024 in South Road Properties (SRP), Cebu City.

Apart from street and ritual dancers, the festival in Cebu City highlighted giant floats and puppets or Higantes made of a sundry of materials, including recycled ones.

Also spotted performing with the street dancers was the Festival Queen bearing the image of the Señor Santo Niño or the Child Jesus, a representation of the baptismal gift Ferdinand Magellan gave to Hara Amihan (Humanay) of Zebu (Cebu) in April 1521. Believed to be miraculous, the original image is housed in Basilica Minore del Santo Niño in Cebu City. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by EC Toledo

