Polar Bear Swim: Unique New Year's Eve practices around the world

A woman reflects before throwing flowers to Iemanja, goddess of the sea, at Copacabana beach on the eve of New Year, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on December 31, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos have a set of superstitions, beliefs and practices when it comes to the New Year’s Eve celebration. Many of these are unique to the Philippines, and people of different races and backgrounds may find them a bit unusual when they hear about them.

It is also noted, however, that many countries have their own beliefs and practices on New Year's Eve. Wouldn’t it be nice to learn about them?

Colombia – In Colombia, people carry an empty suitcase around as the world welcomes the New Year. They do it only for a few minutes and just around the house. The purpose: To make sure they get to travel a lot in the year to come.

Ireland – The Irish bang loaves of bread against the walls of the house to chase away bad luck and evil spirits. This is also done to make sure that plenty of bread will be available in the New Year.

Canada – Lots of Canadians will welcome the New Year via a Polar Bear swim. This means dipping into the country’s frigid oceans and lakes in Vancouver, Ontario, Toronto, and a few other communities to raise money for charity.

Chile – In Chile, people eat lentils at midnight, believing that doing so would assure them of a prosperous new year.

Brazil – In Brazil, people offer white flowers to the Goddess of the Living Ocean. On New Year’s Eve, they wear white and gather at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro to offer flowers and gifts to the Afro-Brazilian queen of the sea, Iemanja, believing that she would grant their New Year’s wishes. They toss the flowers and gifts into the sea from boats.

Russia – Russia has its own version of Santa Claus named Ded Moroz, who, along with his granddaughter Snegurochka, comes, not on Christmas Eve but on New Year’s Eve, to leave gifts to open on New Year’s Day.

Ecuador – People here put together a scarecrow to represent all the negativity of the previous year and burn it at midnight as a cleansing ritual. When negativity is burned, positivity will come in the New Year.

