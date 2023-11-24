Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey working on self-help book

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey at the launch of her book "Queen of the Universe" on September 14, 2023, at the Manila International Book Fair 2023 in SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

MANILA, Philippines — Fresh from publishing her first novel, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach Jauncey is setting her eyes on a new writing project, this time, a self-help book.

Pia recently shared on her Instagram broadcast channel "Life Updates with Pia" that a self-help book was one of the few projects she was working on at the moment.

"[The book is] on how to build confidence and get into the 'never give up' mindset," Pia said, adding that she'd already began writing it. "Slowly but surely... all the lessons I learned throughout the years."

The former beauty queen ended her update with an interest check for her followers on a book serving as a "guide to life."

The Philippines' third Miss Universe winner has previously opened up about her battles with mental health and anorexia, especially in the months following her coronation.

Earlier this year, Pia released her book "Queen of the Universe," loosely based on her own life entering pageantry.

Since the book's official launch at the Manila International Book Fair in Pasay City last September, Pia has toured the book in Singapore and is planning several stops in the United States next year.

