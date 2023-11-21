What if Michelle Dee reached Miss Universe 2023 final Q&A? Pia Wurtzbach ponders

Former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach is joined by Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee during the Fun Run to Boob Love event to promote awareness against breast cancer.

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach is wondering what if Michelle Dee was given a chance to answer questions at Miss Universe 2023's final Q&A segment?

Michelle, however, failed to enter the Top 5.

Pia gave her reaction of the Miss Universe pageant in a video circulating on the Internet.

Pia said that Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios deserved to be the winner of the pageant.

"I also was rooting for the winner actually. And I think that she's very deserving," Pia said.

"Although I'm still wondering what could have been if Michelle had made it into the Top 5 and had the chance to answer a few questions," she added.

Pia said that Michelle's strength is answering questions in the Q&A segment.

"Coz she's really good at Q&A. You wonder, you think of what could have been," she said.

"But, yeah, I don’t know. I'm still trying to absorb things. Kayo ba?" she added.

Michelle's Top 10 finish marks the Philippines' return to the semifinals after her predecessor Celeste Cortesi ended the country's 12-year streak of progressing in the initial round.

Dee was one of the Gold winners for the Voice for Change award for her autism advocacy. She also received the Spirit of Carnival Award presented by pageant sponsor Carnival Cruises.

