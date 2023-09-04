Joanna Ampil, Aicelle Santos among star performers at CCP's 54th anniversary gala

Aicelle Santos and Joanna Ampil are among the performers at the upcoming 54th anniversary gala of the Cultural Center of the Philippines on September 9 and 10, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) marks its 54th year, and it celebrates this milestone with an anniversary gala dubbed "Anywhere We Sing Is Home" at the Samsung Performing Arts Center on September 9, 8 p.m. and September 10, 3 p.m.

Despite the closure of its Main Building, the relocation of its offices and changes in leadership and systems, the CCP finds every reason to celebrate Filipino artistry and creativity, pay tribute to Filipino artists and bring their creativity to a greater audience. Since it was founded in 1969, CCP has served as the leading institution for arts and culture in the Philippines and is recognized globally for promoting artistic excellence.

There is no better venue to show it than in its forthcoming anniversary gala, where the CCP breaks boundaries and embraces what is uniquely Filipino.

Directed by Floy Quintos, "Anywhere We Sing Is Home: The 54th Anniversary Gala" features artists who made their mark in both the local and international performing arts scene — Joanna Ampil, Aicelle Santos-Zambrano, Gerald Santos, Sheila Francisco, Gab Pangilinan, Reb Atadero and Arman Ferrer — performing with the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of conductor Toma Cayabyab.

The concert celebrates all Filipino artists who embody grit, perseverance, adaptability and resilience that has enabled them to excel on wherever stage they perform. Highlighting the Filipino talents’ artistic journey, reflecting their triumphs and even failures, the concert highlights the fact that wherever in the world Filipino artists perform, they make that stage their own home.

As CCP president Margie Moran-Floirendo puts it: “There’s the edifice, which is a landmark and icon in itself. But there is also the CCP, the entity that forges new directions, discovers and nurtures new Filipino artists, and promotes Philippine arts and culture beyond the complex. The CCP is more than the structures where performances happen. Anywhere there are artists passionately practicing their craft, anywhere there is an audience willing to watch and experience the arts, anywhere Filipino people can engage in art-making and performing, anywhere we sing is home.”

Under the music direction of National Artist Ryan Cayabyab, the artists will perform well-loved Filipino music, Broadway and classical songs such as "Iisa ang Tibok" from "Rama Hari," "American Dream" from "Miss Saigon," "I Don’t Know How to Love Him" from "Jesus Christ Superstar" and "Awit ni Isagani."

Tickets are available at Ticketworld. For group discounts and other inquiries, email [email protected].

