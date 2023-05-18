^

Arts and Culture

How to get tickets to Taiko drum group Yamato's free Manila, Davao shows

Kristofer Purnell
May 18, 2023
Japanese Taiko drum group Yamato
The Japan Foundation, Manila / released

MANILA, Philippines — World-renowned Japanese Wadaiko or Taiko drum group Yamato is coming back to the Philippines for the first time in over a decade for several performances.

The group is taking its Philippine tour to Manila on June 11 in Theatre at Solaire (two shows) and to Davao two days later in the Philippine Nikkei Jin Kai International School.

"As an instrument that has accompanied people since ancient times, Taiko's deep reverberations have always inspired and encouraged them," said the group's artistic director Masa Ogawa. "Our mission is to share the beauty of taiko with the world and make it resonate more."

Since its formation 1993, Yamato have brought its exhilarating choreography to 54 countries, with over 4,000 performances to date.

The tour is organized by The Japan Foundation, Manila (JFM) and presented by JT International (Philippines) Inc, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Japan relations.

Both the ASEAN and Japan have agreed to designate the year 2023 as the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation.

Additionally, the Davao performance will commemorate the 120th anniversary of Japanese Migration in the Philippines.

"The live sound of Japanese drums will provide an authentic cultural experience that has been missed due to the pandemic, and we hope it encourages people and celebrates this memorable anniversary of the relationship between Japan and the Philippines," said JFM Director Ben Suzuki.

Admission to both performances are free of charge but tickets must be obtained at the TicketWorld website. A gala invitational event will be performed on June 10 in Theatre at Solaire.

