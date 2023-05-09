^

Ryan Cayabyab, Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra launch Filipino folk songs on Spotify

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
May 9, 2023 | 10:54am
CAINTA, Philippines — The Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO), which was established back in 1973, is now 50, and it is celebrating its golden year with a special PPO 50th Anniversary Gala, slated at the Metropolitan Theater on May 12 at 8 p.m.

Coinciding with the gala concert, the Cultural Center of the Philippines and the PPO have partnered with Widescope Entertainment to launch "Serenata," the seven-track album consisting of well-loved Philippine folk songs and melodies from various regions of the country, on Spotify.

Originally released in 2014, the album includes "Atin Cu Pung Singsing" (Kapampangan), "Sarung Banggi" (Bicolano), "Ti Ayat Ti Maysa Nga Ubing" (Ilocano), "Sampaguita" (Original Spanish “La Flor de Manila”), "Malinac lay labi" (Pangasinense), "No Te Vayas De Zamboanga" (Chavacano), and "Walay Angay" (Ilonggo).

National Artist Ryan Cayabyab gives a fresh interpretation to the seven well-loved folk songs, without compromising their traditional musical characteristics and making them multi-layered compositions.

The decision to release Serenata on Spotify is in line with the CCP’s continuous efforts to awaken the consciousness of Filipinos to Philippine cultural heritage, and to encourage the development and enhancement of public interest and appreciation of the arts in various fields.

RELATED: PPO recreates its first ever concert for 50th Anniversary Gala on May 12

