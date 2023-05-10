^

Arts and Culture

'Sounds of Blackness' exhibit at The M explores Black culture as inspired by music

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 10, 2023 | 5:30pm
Sounds of Blackness
Sounds of Blackness / released

MANILA, Philippines — The ongoing "Sounds of Blackness" exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Manila in Bonifacio Global City (The M) features works that takes inspiration from Black music to express the lives of people from within the Black community.

The exhibit takes its name from from the Grammy-winning musical ensemble of the same and features works that tackle the ins and outs of Black people around the world, mostly in the same lens as how music inspires the community's complexities through the years.

Many of the participating visual artists from the African Diaspora are exhibiting in the Philippines for the first time, brought together by curator Larry Ossei-Mensah and anchored by works belonging to Timothy Tan's collection.

These artists include Patrick Alston, Izere Antoine, Amoako Boafo, Kim Dacres, Delphine Desane, Sesse Elangwe, Patrick Eugène, Ufuoma Essi, Charles Gaines, Alex Gardner, Alteronce Gumby, Hugh Hayden, Rashid Johnson, Tunji Adeniyi-Jones, Spencer Lewis, Hugo McCloud, Simphiwe Ndzube, Toyin Ojih Odutola, Nathaniel Mary Quinn, Wahab Saheed, Tschabalala Self, Vaughn Spann, Hank Willis Thomas, Bongani Tshabalala, David "Mr. StarCity" White and Kehinde Wiley.

Accompanying the exhibit is a playlist also called "Sounds of Blackness" curated by Carolyn "CC" Concepcion which celebrates the multiplicity of Black expression and highlights the breadth and depth of Black creativity.

The "Sounds of Blackness" exhibit runs at The M until June 27, 2023.

