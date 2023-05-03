Big Bad Wolf returning to Manila onsite this 2023 with books up to 95% off

MANILA, Philippines — The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is coming back to Manila onsite for the first time in more than three years with a sweeping collection of books for avid readers to get their hands on.

Big Bad Wolf was founded and launced by Andrew Yap and Jacqueline Ng in 2009 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and the book sale has since toured 15 countries and 37 cities, including Manila and Hong Kong, among other Asian nations.

The book sale has also reached outside of the Asia Pacific region into nations like Tanzania, Kenya, and the United Arab Emirates.

This year's Big Bad Wolf in the Philippines — having first visited in 2018 — carries the theme "Bad Does Good" and will have more than two million books for sale up to 95% off.

These include fiction, non-fiction, bestsellers, cookbooks, and items across genres, writing styles, and authors.

During the online sale held in 2021, Yap and Ng praised the reading culture of the Philippines in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com.

"The Philippines has probably the most matured readership. You should be very proud of that," said Yap then.

Big Bad Wolf 2023 will take place in PICC Forum Tent in Pasay City from June 24 to July 3. Admission will be free daily, from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

