WANTED: Ligaya: New 'Ang Huling El Bimbo' holding auditions for Ligaya role

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 20, 2023 | 9:29am
MANILA, Philippines — The upcoming new run of "Ang Huling El Bimbo" is preparing auditions for the role of Ligaya, a key character in the jukebox musical's latter portions.

"Ang Huling El Bimbo" utilizes tracks by legendary Filipino band the Eraserheads such as "Minsan," "Alapaap," "With A Smile," and the eponymous song to construct a story about a group of friends in college.

The initial runs in 2018 and 2019 starred the likes of Tanya Manalang, Jon Santos, Reb Atadero, Bibo Manalang, Boo Gabunada, Paulo O'Hara, and Phi Palmos in sprawling casts.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a recording of the 2019 run was streamed online to raise donations for the ABS-CBN Foundation, then a concert version "Ang Muling El Bimbo" was staged in December 2021.

A new cast was recently announced for this new run, with Gab Pangilinan, Gian Magdangal, Topper Fabregas, Shiela Francisco, Jamie Wilson, Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, and OJ Mariano reprising their roles in the primary cast.

Additions to the main cast now include Bullet Dumas, Anthony Rosaldo, Paw Castillo, and Katrine Sunga, and again will be staged in Newport Performing Arts Theater.

All that remains is the search for a young girl to play Ligaya, named after another Eraserheads song.

Female kids between the ages of 8 to 12 fluent in Tagalog are invited to send a three-minute audition video performing a Filipino song, with their curriculum vitae and a half-body photo, from from January 23 to 31, 2023 to [email protected]

Last December 2022, the Eraserheads came together for a special reunion concert aptly named "Huling El Bimbo" and had the assistance from ensemble members of the jukebox musical as back-up singers.

RELATED: 'Inspired to come back': Eraserheads' grand return in 'Huling El Bimbo' concert

