^

Arts and Culture

Pasig Art Club launches new book, mounts exhibit at Estancia Mall

Philstar.com
November 28, 2022 | 12:56pm
Pasig Art Club launches new book, mounts exhibit at Estancia Mall
Admire the book Flight of a Thousand Birds’ art pieces until December 1 at the third floor, East Wing of Estancia Mall, Pasig City!
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — The Pasig Art Club recently launched a collaboration with author Romualda Manalo-Guirriec with a book entitled “Flight of a Thousand Birds.”

Admire the books art pieces until December 1 at the third floor, East Wing of Estancia Mall, Pasig City!

From left: Committee Chair for Office of Senior Citizens Affairs Councilor Pao Santiago,  PAC Former President Arch. Ace Dimanlig, Pasig City Councilor Angelu De Leon-Rivera, Pasig City Vice Mayor Robert “Dodot” Jaworski Jr., Pasig City Mayor Victor Ma. Regis “Vico” Sotto, Alcanz Consulting Firm Executive Director Cecilio Adorna, Award-Winning Filipino Painter Romulo Galicano, Pasig Art Club President Tess Torda, Congressman Roman Romulo, Ortigas Malls Vice President Arch. Renee’ Bacani

Photo Release

You can also enjoy these free workshops with the Pasig Arts Club at the exhibit area, from 2 to 4 p.m.:

  • November 25, Friday: Art Therapy for Seniors & Youth: Scribble Art Painting
     
  • November 26, Saturday: Watercolor Painting with Arch. Joven Ignacio
     
  • November 27, Sunday: Floral Tote Bag Painting with Jun Montifar
     
  • November 30, Wednesday: Sketching On Location with Aurelio Castro 3rd
     
  • December 1, Thursday: Easy Still-Life with Soft Pastel Workshop with Tess Torda

Dont forget to bring your own materials!

Enjoy more Merry Moments at Estancia Mall!

Be entertained by performers under the Philippine Madrigal SingersCompany of Artists at the Estancia Christmas Symphony located at the ground floor East Wing on November 27, and December 11 and 23, at 5 p.m.

You can also bring the whole family to enjoy the Fireworks Displays on December 3, 10, 17, 25 and Jan. 1, 2023 at 7 p.m.

#EnjoyEveryday #OrtigasMalls

ART

ESTANCIA MALL

EXHIBIT

ORTIGAS

ORTIGAS LAND
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Pasig Art Club launches new book, mounts exhibit at Estancia Mall
Sponsored
1 hour ago

Pasig Art Club launches new book, mounts exhibit at Estancia Mall

1 hour ago
Admire the book Flight of a Thousand Birds’ art pieces until December 1 at the third floor, East Wing of Estancia Mall,...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Ateneo art awards 2022 concludes with Purita Kalaw-Ledesma prizes for art criticism writing
14 hours ago

Ateneo art awards 2022 concludes with Purita Kalaw-Ledesma prizes for art criticism writing

By Anna Martelino | 14 hours ago
Ateneo Art Gallery announced the winners of this year’s Purita Kalaw-Ledesma Prizes in Art Criticism. The awarding ceremony...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Why Filipinos will like &lsquo;turandot&rsquo;
14 hours ago

Why Filipinos will like ‘turandot’

By Pablo A. Tariman | 14 hours ago
In the Turandot presscon, someone pointed out that opera is so hard to nurture in a place like Manila.
Arts and Culture
fbtw
To strengthen ties, ancient Maya gifted neighbors a spider monkey
4 days ago

To strengthen ties, ancient Maya gifted neighbors a spider monkey

By Issam Ahmed | 4 days ago
Seventeen hundred years ago, a female spider monkey was presented as a treasured gift -- and later brutally sacrificed...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
'Maria Clara at Ibarra' viral 'rehas' scene puts spotlight on women's plight, equal rights
5 days ago

'Maria Clara at Ibarra' viral 'rehas' scene puts spotlight on women's plight, equal rights

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
Women's rights and plight during the Spanish colonial period are put into the spotlight during a trending scene at last night's...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Charlize Theron under fire over Afrikaans 'a dying language' comments
10 days ago

Charlize Theron under fire over Afrikaans 'a dying language' comments

10 days ago
Oscar-winning actor Charlize Theron has sparked a firestorm in her native South Africa for suggesting that Afrikaans, a language...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with