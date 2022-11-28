Pasig Art Club launches new book, mounts exhibit at Estancia Mall

Admire the book Flight of a Thousand Birds’ art pieces until December 1 at the third floor, East Wing of Estancia Mall, Pasig City!

MANILA, Philippines — The Pasig Art Club recently launched a collaboration with author Romualda Manalo-Guirriec with a book entitled “Flight of a Thousand Birds.”

From left: Committee Chair for Office of Senior Citizens Affairs Councilor Pao Santiago, PAC Former President Arch. Ace Dimanlig, Pasig City Councilor Angelu De Leon-Rivera, Pasig City Vice Mayor Robert “Dodot” Jaworski Jr., Pasig City Mayor Victor Ma. Regis “Vico” Sotto, Alcanz Consulting Firm Executive Director Cecilio Adorna, Award-Winning Filipino Painter Romulo Galicano, Pasig Art Club President Tess Torda, Congressman Roman Romulo, Ortigas Malls Vice President Arch. Renee’ Bacani Photo Release

You can also enjoy these free workshops with the Pasig Arts Club at the exhibit area, from 2 to 4 p.m.:

November 25, Friday: Art Therapy for Seniors & Youth: Scribble Art Painting



Art Therapy for Seniors & Youth: Scribble Art Painting November 26, Saturday: Watercolor Painting with Arch. Joven Ignacio



Watercolor Painting with Arch. Joven Ignacio November 27, Sunday: Floral Tote Bag Painting with Jun Montifar



Floral Tote Bag Painting with Jun Montifar November 30, Wednesday: Sketching On Location with Aurelio Castro 3rd



Sketching On Location with Aurelio Castro 3rd December 1, Thursday: Easy Still-Life with Soft Pastel Workshop with Tess Torda

Don’t forget to bring your own materials!

Enjoy more Merry Moments at Estancia Mall!

Be entertained by performers under the Philippine Madrigal Singers’ Company of Artists at the Estancia Christmas Symphony located at the ground floor East Wing on November 27, and December 11 and 23, at 5 p.m.

You can also bring the whole family to enjoy the Fireworks Displays on December 3, 10, 17, 25 and Jan. 1, 2023 at 7 p.m.

