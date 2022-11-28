Pasig Art Club launches new book, mounts exhibit at Estancia Mall
MANILA, Philippines — The Pasig Art Club recently launched a collaboration with author Romualda Manalo-Guirriec with a book entitled “Flight of a Thousand Birds.”
Admire the book’s art pieces until December 1 at the third floor, East Wing of Estancia Mall, Pasig City!
You can also enjoy these free workshops with the Pasig Arts Club at the exhibit area, from 2 to 4 p.m.:
- November 25, Friday: Art Therapy for Seniors & Youth: Scribble Art Painting
- November 26, Saturday: Watercolor Painting with Arch. Joven Ignacio
- November 27, Sunday: Floral Tote Bag Painting with Jun Montifar
- November 30, Wednesday: Sketching On Location with Aurelio Castro 3rd
- December 1, Thursday: Easy Still-Life with Soft Pastel Workshop with Tess Torda
Don’t forget to bring your own materials!
Enjoy more Merry Moments at Estancia Mall!
Be entertained by performers under the Philippine Madrigal Singers’ Company of Artists at the Estancia Christmas Symphony located at the ground floor East Wing on November 27, and December 11 and 23, at 5 p.m.
You can also bring the whole family to enjoy the Fireworks Displays on December 3, 10, 17, 25 and Jan. 1, 2023 at 7 p.m.
#EnjoyEveryday #OrtigasMalls
- Latest