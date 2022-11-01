Mud work, pet portraits, other eclectic pieces at Gateway Art Fair

A pet portrait demonstration by artist Jess Navarro was held at the recently concluded Gateway Art Fair.

MANILA, Philippines — Fur babies and their parents were treated to a pet portrait demonstration with artist Jess Navarro. On another corner, visitors to the Gateway Art Fair were shown a display of finely crafted bags and artisanal coffee.

Coinciding with the celebration of the Museums and Galleries Month last October, the Gateway Gallery mounted the Gateway Art Fair from October 7 to 9.

Eleven art groups from Metro Manila and nearby provinces gathered to showcase the best of their visual artists.

Apart from Jess Navarro, other artists who were featured included Roberto Martin Sing who did oil pastel painting on felt paper and Ding Royales who demonstrated acrylic paint weaving.

Aimed to be a platform and support for local artists, the exhibit served as the flagship art festival of Araneta City. The fair's theme, "Jumpstart," was a call for artists to regroup and reactivate after the lockdowns.

"The artworks employ diverse media such as pastel and mud work and we let aficionados appreciate these eclectic pieces. We want to engage the art communities without the middle men. We saw the need to energize these communities and reactivate what they've been doing in the past," said Gari Apolonio, curator of the Gateway Gallery.

"With this event, we are more hopeful of its outcome. We assist the art groups logistically and make sure they are more accessible to the viewing public," Apolonio added.

The Gateway Art Fair was initially scheduled to open in May 2021. It was moved due to the pandemic.

Apolonio said he chose artists who he personally knows. Most of them are from the provinces of Quezon, Rizal, Laguna and Metro Manila.



The participating artists included Noel P. Bueza, Julius Legaspi, Grandier Gil Bella, Jenny Cortes, Carlos Francisco II, Cris Cleofas, Leandro Concepcion, Elaine Clement and Nina Libatique. There were a hundred artists and over 200 artworks featured in the art fair.

The participating art groups included the Philippine Pastel Artists, Pahiyas Art Group, Law of Art-traction, MakiSining Art Group, KaSiBulan (Kababaihan sa Sining at Bagong Sibol ng Malayan), Female Art Addicts, Daloy Likha, Angono Collective, Freedom Arts Society, Animo Replica and the Alpha Camera Club.

The three-day event was also an opportunity for art groups to grow further in terms of network, awareness, quality memberships and partnerships. It was a meeting of creative minds in an event that was inclusive, diverse and fun.

The Gateway Art Fair was supported by partners Gateway Mall, TicketNet and Araneta City.

