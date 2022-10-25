National Museums Month: Places to visit for nation building

"Little Town" by Ayen Quias is on the cover of the pioneering volume of the book "Museyo."

MANILA, Philippines — October is Museums and Galleries Month, created by the government to underscore the importance of Filipino culture and heritage for nation building.

Philstar.com lists down different museum in honor of Presidential Proclamation No. 798, s. 1991 or the Museums and Galleries Month.

Tarlac Museum

Little Town by Ayen Quias. Mixed media art by Carlo Ramos Dizon The halls of Diwa ng Tarlac houses the ongoing Tarlac Art Fair Year 2 on view until October 31. Different artworks are also displayed on the upper floor of the Tarlac Museum. < >

The Museums and Galleries month kicked off with the opening of the Tarlac Art Fair Year 2 and the launch of the pioneering volume of “Museyo.”

The National Museum of the Philippines opened the month-long celebration of the Museums and Galleries Month at the Diwa ng Tarlac last October 6.

Aptly held in the hometown of former President Corazon C. Aquino who signed the Presidential Proclamation that honors the occasion on September 12, 1991, the kick-off celebrated many artists from Tarlac and neighboring provinces.

Many of the winning paintings, sculptures and mixed-media artworks are displayed on the halls of the bulwagan. This includes the winning sculpture of Ayen Quias titled “Little Town,” a crowd-pleasing number of colorful connected houses stacked atop each other, forming a mountain of colorful abodes.

This piece is on the cover of “Museyo,” the pioneering volume of the annual yearbook that documents the progress of the different museums and galleries across the country.

“It is very humbling to launch the book here at the Tarlac Museum. This book has 180 or 190 pages and covers all the things the museums have done, from the north of the Philippines to the south, the farthest being Bongao, Tawi-Tawi where there is an Mindanao State University Marine Science Museum, which submitted the highest number of photos,” said Dr. Jose Eleazar Bersales, Head of the National Committee of Museums of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.

Tarlac Art Fair Year 2 runs until October 31 in Diwa ng Tarlac, Tarlac City. The exhibit is open daily (except on Mondays and Tuesdays) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dessert Museum

The Dessert Museum is an interactive tasting adventure into eight mouthwatering rooms that transforms your favorite sweets into one epic imaginative wonderland.

With its deliciously-themed rooms, The Dessert Museum is a scrumptious place for some sugary sweet and tasty content.

The 12,000 square-foot confectionery paradise located in S Maison in Conrad Manila is an interactive eat-as-you-play-and-learn experience where the sights are just as delicious as the sweets. You will eat your way through mouthwatering rooms of sugar-filled happiness as you snap images and record videos.

For that, you will need a camera that combines impressive photos and videos with excellent features. With such a delicious and colorful world, the sweet experience is perfectly captured by a sweet new camera (pun intended) — The HERO11 Black — featuring a new, larger sensor that delivers the highest resolution, impressive 10-bit color depth, the highest level of video stabilization, and widest field of view ever featured natively in a HERO camera.

The GoPro HERO11 Black is just perfect for The Dessert Museum’s vividly colorful attractions such as the “Piñata Party” room where giant rainbow-colored Piñatas surround you and the uber-yellow “Banana Beach” room with sand made of teeny banana sprinkles. HERO11 Black’s new 1/1.9” sensor lets you capture over one billion colors in 10-bit color video at up to 5.3K resolution at 60 frames per second, as well as in 27 megapixel photos—that’s 64x more colors compared to 16.7 million colors in 8-bit mode—truer to how the eyes perceive ultra-colorful experiences.

HERO11 Black’s new larger sensor also unlocks a game-changing 8:7 aspect ratio, giving you the largest vertical field of view ever on a GoPro. Taking a selfie video in “The Room of Ten Thousand Marshmallows?” The larger sensor adds more of the entire scene from top to bottom — that’s literally more detail in every corner of your frame.

Destileria Limtuaco Museum

Located in 482 San Juan de Letran St., Intramuros, Manila, Destileria Limtuaco Museum is a repository of the country's oldest distillery. It showcases the company's history and historical artifacts, including actual machines and oak barrels used in wine making as well as landmark advertisements and costumes like Glydel Mercado's iconic red bikini for White Castle.

Most of all, since October is also Oktoberfest, it is Oktoberfest all year round in the museum with its slew of in-house liquor brands, which are available for tasting, including its new liquor ice cream made from 100% carabao milk, suitable for all ages.

The museum is open from Tuesday to Sunday at 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with entrance fees: student/senior (P50), adult (P100), and premium with tasting upgrade for adults only (P200).

More Manila museums

As the country's capital, Manila is a cradle of the Philippines' rich culture and history. Apart from Destileria Limtuaco Museum, other museums in the area include:

The National Museum

Museum of Natural History that houses 12 permanent galleries exhibiting the country's biological and geological diversity

Museo ni Jose Rizal inside Fort Santiago in Intramuros contains the rare artworks and personal belongings of the country's National Hero, with a dioramic depiction of his last moments writing "Mi Ultimo Adios" before he was executed by the Spaniards in now nearby Rizal Park.

inside Fort Santiago in Intramuros contains the rare artworks and personal belongings of the country's National Hero, with a dioramic depiction of his last moments writing "Mi Ultimo Adios" before he was executed by the Spaniards in now nearby Rizal Park. Newly renovated San Agustin Church Museum that showcases Roman Catholic Church history, paraphernalia, artifacts and contributions of Agustinian friars in the Philippines

that showcases Roman Catholic Church history, paraphernalia, artifacts and contributions of Agustinian friars in the Philippines As well-preserved examples of Spanish colonial houses in the Philippines, Casa Manila and Barbara's in Intramuros depict through its artifacts the colonial lifestyle of Filipinos.

and in Intramuros depict through its artifacts the colonial lifestyle of Filipinos. Chinatown Museum in Binondo and Bahay Tsinoy in Intramuros that house artifacts and exhibitions featuring the great contributions of Chinese-Filipinos to the nation.

Ayala Museum

This newly refurbished museum in Makati City houses anything from inidigenous textiles and costumes, to interactive historical dioramas and important artworks such as those by Fernando Amorsolo, who is celebrating his 50th anniversary this year as National Artist. It also offers roving temporary exhibitions and different activities for visitors of all ages.

NHCP Museum of Philippine Economic History and Camiña Balay Nga Bato



National Historical Commission of the Philippines' (NHCP) Museum of Philippine Economic History in JM Basa St, Iloilo City Proper, Iloilo City, Iloilo, presents the currencies and samples of livelihoods and industry materials throughout the centuries from all over the archipelago.

Another must-visit in Iloilo is Camiña Balay Nga Bato, formerly called the Avanceña House, a century-old heritage house in the Arevalo district, Iloilo City, Philippines. Besides old furniture and other Spanish colonial artifacts, the "bahay na bato" or "stone house" is known for its cocoa drinks made in the traditional batirol (pitcher).

Rizal museums

Since Rizal Province is only an hour to two hours away from Metro Manila, it has become among the country's art havens. Of note are the following art galleries and museums, mostly found in Angono, which made this town in Rizal earn its moniker as the country's "Art Capital":

Pinto Art Museum in Antipolo, Rizal is an expansive exhibition for its resident artist, Elmer Borlongan, and other Filipino artists. It also serves as a retreat getaway while its in-house restaurant serves five-star Filipino cuisine.

in Antipolo, Rizal is an expansive exhibition for its resident artist, Elmer Borlongan, and other Filipino artists. It also serves as a retreat getaway while its in-house restaurant serves five-star Filipino cuisine. Carlos "Botong" Francisco Street and workshop in Angono, Rizal, is dedicated to the great Filipino muralist. His workshop is now being managed by his grandson and fellow artist, Totong Francisco.

in Angono, Rizal, is dedicated to the great Filipino muralist. His workshop is now being managed by his grandson and fellow artist, Totong Francisco. Blanco Family Art Museum contains the artworks of the Blanco family. It also serves as their workshop and exhibition for Angono's annual Higantes Festival.

contains the artworks of the Blanco family. It also serves as their workshop and exhibition for Angono's annual Higantes Festival. Balaw Balaw Restaurant and Art Gallery is an art gallery for paintings and folk art. Its restaurant is also known for exotic food such as frogs and snakes.

is an art gallery for paintings and folk art. Its restaurant is also known for exotic food such as frogs and snakes. JE Museum or Joseph Estrada Museum in Tanay, Rizal is for those who appreciate classic Filipino entertainment as it houses the personal and movie memorabilia of actor and the country's 13th president, including his books, costumes, exotic gifts from diplomats and his still empty tomb. After touring the museum, you can rent out some of the former president's ponies for a ride around his estate.

Tales of Illumina, Food Wanderer

Available for walk-ins or for discounted fees via travel app Klook, Tales of Illumina and Food Wanderer museums, like Dessert Museum, offers many opportunities for Instagram-worthy picture-taking and food tasting.

On the other hand, Tales of Illumina at the second floor of Ever Commonwealth in Quezon City is themed around Filipino folk tales and legends. Food Wanderer, meanwhile, presents interactive exhibitions and educational materials about Filipino food and its origins. Both museums have stations for making slime. Tales of Illumina has a bar for making potions, while Food Wanderer, located in Ayala Malls Manila Bay, has a workshop where guests can learn how to cook Filipino rice cakes like Puto, Bibingka and Sapin-Sapin.

