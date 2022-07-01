Ricky Lee to continue workshops, writing after named National Artist

MANILA, Philippines — Screenwriter Ricky Lee has shared his future plans after being conferred as a National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts.

Before the Parangal ng mga Pambansang Alagad ng Sining ceremony held last June 29, Lee told Philstar.com that being named a National Artist has only energized him to continue putting in the work.

"Itutuloy ko lang lahat ng ginagawa ko, siguro I'll do it 10 times more," Lee said. "Parang na-energize ako lalo, na-trigger ako lalo. Maybe I have been doing some things that are 'okay,' so kailangan tuloy-tuloy pa."

The National Artist added that he never stopped giving workshops about writing; he even has one planned in September which he hopes will be face-to-face once again.

Ricky Lee says that he’ll continue to put in the work — giving workshops for aspiring and professional writers, writing his upcoming new novel, and of course penning screenplays. @PhilstarNews @PhilstarShowbiz pic.twitter.com/2vXi4EMhww — Kristofer Purnell (@kjpurneII) June 29, 2022

Other than workshops, Lee is also still working on his books — particularly a second part to his acclaimed first novel "Para Kay B (O Kung Paano Dinevastate ng Pag-ibig ang 4 out of 5 sa Atin)" — and doing more screenplays.

"The same stuff, but mas dagdag at marami pa," Lee ended.

Joining Lee in the 2022 batch of National Artists are actress Nora Aunor, writer Gemino Abad, choreographer Agnes Locsin, musician Fides Cuyugan-Asensio, and posthumously filmmaker Marilou Diaz-Abaya, playwright Tony Mabesa, and fashion designer Salvacion Lim-Higgins.

