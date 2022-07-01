^

Arts and Culture

Ricky Lee to continue workshops, writing after named National Artist

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 1, 2022 | 5:14pm
Ricky Lee to continue workshops, writing after named National Artist
Screenwriter and National Artist Ricardo "Ricky" Lee
The STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — Screenwriter Ricky Lee has shared his future plans after being conferred as a National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts.

Before the Parangal ng mga Pambansang Alagad ng Sining ceremony held last June 29, Lee told Philstar.com that being named a National Artist has only energized him to continue putting in the work.

"Itutuloy ko lang lahat ng ginagawa ko, siguro I'll do it 10 times more," Lee said. "Parang na-energize ako lalo, na-trigger ako lalo. Maybe I have been doing some things that are 'okay,' so kailangan tuloy-tuloy pa."

The National Artist added that he never stopped giving workshops about writing; he even has one planned in September which he hopes will be face-to-face once again.

Other than workshops, Lee is also still working on his books — particularly a second part to his acclaimed first novel "Para Kay B (O Kung Paano Dinevastate ng Pag-ibig ang 4 out of 5 sa Atin)" — and doing more screenplays.

"The same stuff, but mas dagdag at marami pa," Lee ended.

Joining Lee in the 2022 batch of National Artists are actress Nora Aunor, writer Gemino Abad, choreographer Agnes Locsin, musician Fides Cuyugan-Asensio, and posthumously filmmaker Marilou Diaz-Abaya, playwright Tony Mabesa, and fashion designer Salvacion Lim-Higgins.

RELATED: Ricky Lee snubbed in 'Himala,' dedicates National Artist award to fellow suppressed writers

NATIONAL ARTIST

PARA KAY B

RICKY LEE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Marcus Adoro launches Eraserheads NFT gallery
Exclusive
1 hour ago

Marcus Adoro launches Eraserheads NFT gallery

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Eraserheads guitarist Marcus Adoro launched the Punk Zappa NFT Gallery “The Art of Marcus Adoro” recently at the...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Ricky Lee to continue workshops, writing after named National Artist
Exclusive
1 hour ago

Ricky Lee to continue workshops, writing after named National Artist

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Screenwriter Ricky Lee has shared his future plans after being conferred as a National Artist for Film and Broadcast Art...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Ricky Lee hopes National Artists awarded while honorees are still alive
Exclusive
1 hour ago

Ricky Lee hopes National Artists awarded while honorees are still alive

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Screenwriter and newly-conferred National Artist Ricky Lee said it is better to commend future individuals with the same honor...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
'God&rsquo;s work is activated in our work': Papal Nuncio officiates first Escriva mass in Manila in 2 years
2 hours ago

'God’s work is activated in our work': Papal Nuncio officiates first Escriva mass in Manila in 2 years

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Filipino members of Catholic organization Opus Dei were able to celebrate the feast day of their founder St. Josemaria Escriva...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Ricky Lee snubbed in 'Himala,' dedicates National Artist award to fellow suppressed writers
Exclusive
1 day ago

Ricky Lee snubbed in 'Himala,' dedicates National Artist award to fellow suppressed writers

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Screenwriter Ricky Lee hopes after being conferred as a National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts that more writers like...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Diaries of late 'Harry Potter' actor Alan Rickman to be published in October
6 days ago

Diaries of late 'Harry Potter' actor Alan Rickman to be published in October

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
A collection of handwritten diary entries by the later British actor Alan Rickman, famous for playing Severus Snape in the...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with