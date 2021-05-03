THE BUDGETARIAN
History group slams Robin Padilla for wrong info about DLSU
Actor Robin Padilla
PSN/File

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - May 3, 2021 - 8:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — "Iwasan pong magpaniwala sa mga pseudohistorians o sa mga kung sinu-sino lang," went part of the statement of the High School Philippine History Movement on its Facebook page on May 3.

The group reacted on action star Robin Padilla's misinformed reply on the founding year of the De La Salle University (DLSU).

"Ang De La Salle University (DLSU-Manila) ay itinatag noong June 16, 1911 noong panahon ng mga Amerikano. Una itong nagtanggap ng mga 125 mag-aaral. Itinatag ito sa tulong ng mga katolikong brothers, ang 'Institute of the Brothers of the Christian Schools' (FSC) o mas kilala bilang Lasallian Brothers.

"Hindi po ito itinatag noong panahon ng Espanyol o ng mga Kastilang prayle. These are irrefutable historical facts. Walang personalan. Katotohanan lang po. Makinig po tayo sa mga eksperto. Iwasan pong magpaniwala sa mga pseudohistorians o sa mga kung sinu-sino lang," read the group's statement.

 

[HISTORICAL FACTS] Ang De La Salle University (DLSU-Manila) ay itinatag noong June 16, 1911 noong panahon ng mga...

Posted by High School Philippine History Movement on Monday, May 3, 2021

 

The actor's latest gaffe comes a week after he claimed that Lapulapu was from Sulu. Historians have been saying that there are no clear details about the origins of the Mactan chieftain who defeated Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan during the Battle of Mactan on April 27, 1521.

Robin, who is married to DLSU alumna and actress and TV/host Mariel Rodriguez, reacted to the comment of a netizen who called out his inaccurate Lapulapu comment.

“You got to be kidding. Are you from Ateneo? De La Salle? UST? All Spanish established schools for insulares, peninsulares and mestizos. You don’t need to be a doctor of anything to accept reality,” Padilla said on his Facebook post on May 2.

 

Wow Tricia Lexii you got to be kidding. Are you from Ateneo? de la salle? UST? All Spanish established schools for...

Posted by Robin Padilla on Saturday, May 1, 2021

 

Both the University of Santo Tomas and Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) were founded during the Spanish colonial era. UST was founded on April 28, 1611 and is currently run by the Order of Preachers. Ateneo, meanwhile, was founded in 1859 by the Society of Jesus. — Reports from James Relativo

RELATED: Battle of Mactan 500th anniversary: Historian shares 10 facts

