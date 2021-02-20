Ortigas Art Festival 2021 opening on February 24 at Estancia

MANILA, Philippines — The pandemic has certainly changed the way Filipinos do things—celebrations, events and many others. Ortigas Malls believe that it is still important to find inspiration and motivation in everyday moments that we can seize, small victories that we can celebrate.

This National Arts Month, Ortigas Malls is launching the 4th annual Ortigas Art Festival to celebrate art together with the Philippine art community. Opening on February 24, the art festival runs until March 31 at the East Wing of Estancia at Capitol Commons, Pasig City.

"This year's festival will highlight local and international photographers and extraordinary local artists in the field of painting, sculpting and now, film!"

Renato Habulan, the exhibit head, will be accompanied by Ortigas Art Festival pioneer artists, Arnel Borja and Richard Buxani, together with new additions to the roster.

Galleries such as Agos.studio, Art Relief Mobile Kitchen, La Maison d’David Art Gallerie, vMeme Contemporary Art Gallery, Born in Film and Filarts will be participating as well.

For updates, visit the Facebook pages of Ortigas Art Festival and Estancia at Capitol Commons. #OrtigasArtFestival2021