Jerrold Tarog finished writing 'Quezon' script

MANILA, Philippines — Director Jerrold Tarog has finished the draft of a screenplay for the much-anticipated “Quezon” film.

The biopic of Philippine President Manuel L. Quezon is the third and final installment in Tarog’s historical film trilogy, which includes “Heneral Luna” in 2015 and “Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral” in 2018.

In response to a fan who asked when the "Quezon" film would be released, the filmmaker posted that the script had just been finished and is still awaiting approval.

“Kakatapos lang script. Tingnan natin kung i-aprub,” Tarog posted on Twitter.

He included a photo of the cover of the script, penned by him and writer Rody Vera. The draft is dated January 19.

"Quezon" marks a genre shift from its predecessors, with Tarog deciding that comedy is the best route for the movie.

"Wala na akong ma-imagine na tono kung 'di comedy, satire, para sa ganoong klaseng pagkukuwento,” he said.

The director previously described the film's structure as "four short films."

"Lahat iyon, tungkol sa kung paano siya (Quezon) nag-attain ng power. Parang chess game sa kaniya ang politics, eh. In fact, marami siyang mga sinabi na, 'You shouldn't take politics too seriously.' Parang nilalaro niya lang 'yung mga tao. Iyon 'yung pinakatema, kung paano niya na-manipulate 'yung sistema to keep himself in power.”

Quezon had appeared in the first two films of the trilogy, portrayed as younger and older versions of himself by Benjamin Alves and TJ Trinidad, respectively.

— With reports from ABS-CBN News