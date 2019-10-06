ALLURE
(From left) Dusit Thani Manila GM Stanley Lo, Best Dressed Women of the Philippines (BDWP) event chairperson and Angola Consul Helen Ong, Panamanian Ambassador Rolando Guevara Alvarado, Salon Elegante owner and 2019 BDWP awardee Crystal Jacinto, Tessa Prieto-Valdes and Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo lead the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
A place for elegance
OH YES, IT’S JOHNNY! - Johnny Litton (The Philippine Star) - October 6, 2019 - 12:00am

Salon Elegante, a one-stop shop for beauty and body care, recently opened its third branch at Dusit Thani Manila in Makati City.

Salon Elegante owner and 2019 Best Dressed Women of the Philippines awardee Crystal Jacinto was present at the event to welcome beauty enthusiasts from the diplomatic, business and social sectors.

The event started with refreshing cocktails followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a sumptuous dinner. Guests were given a chance to experience some of the salon’s services like a relaxing and revitalizing massage and hairstyle and makeup tips from trained professionals. It was truly a haven for those who love beauty and pampering.

Congratulations for a successful opening, dear Crystal! *

(Salon Elegante is located at the mezzanine level of Dusit Thani Manila in Makati City.)

GREETINGS

Happy birthday to our celebrators today, Mark Cojuangco and Trinna Alcantara.

Advance birthday greetings to Ross Licup, Susan Joven and Carmen Dy-Liacco, Oct. 7; Angie Sison, Oct. 8; Joannie Feliciano and Steve Towe from the UK, Oct. 9; Rico Ledesma, author Lily Gamboa O’Boyle and Malou Maglutac, Oct. 10; Pilar Pilapil and Maribel Klar, Oct. 11; Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia, Peachy Bernasconi, Marissa del Mar and Rudy Bautista, Oct. 12;

So, how was your week?

(For comments and inquiries, please e-mail me at jjlitton@indanet.com.)

Recommended
