Upgraded 'Senses of the Sea' museum relaunched

The “Senses of the Sea” museum opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, September 23, boasting upgraded features "designed to foster a new generation of environmentally conscious ocean ambassadors.”

STO. TOMAS, Batangas — The company behind one of the country’s major sardines brands has relaunched its flagship educational hub as part of its 51st founding anniversary.

The “Senses of the Sea” museum opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, September 23, boasting upgraded features "designed to foster a new generation of environmentally conscious ocean ambassadors.”

The upgraded facility, according to Mega Prime Foods Inc. (MPFI) “blends Filipino heritage and Mega’s unique and responsible fishing and processing; coupled smartly with a powerful message of ocean stewardship.”

“We are aware of several museums around the world surrounding the humble sardine”, says William Tiu Lim, chairman and founder of Mega Prime Foods.

“But what makes us truly unique is we blend the story of the sardine, and how we uniquely catch and process in 12 hours, and link it to teaching ocean stewardship to young students,” he added.

Housed within the company’s manufacturing plant along Maharlika Highway in Brgy. San Antonio, Sto. Tomas, Batangas, the museum, through extensive renovation, has been tranformed into a highly immersive, multi-sensory educational hub.

By upgrading the museum’s acoustics, lighting and interactive displays, MPFI said the hub aims to strengthen the public's connection to the fishing industry while highlighting the brand’s deep-rooted commitment to sustainability and responsible marine practices.

The company said the museum’s revitalization is anchored in a deeply personal, generational commitment to marine conservation. Through the act of sustainably fishing and producing sardines, MPFI recognizes its exposure to the entire marine life ecosystem and how crucial it is for life on our planet. This profound appreciation for sustainability has been passed down seamlessly from generation to generation within the founding family.

During the launch, William Tiu Lim, reflected on starting the company 51 years ago, noting how decades on the water fostered his love of the sea and his drive to preserve this precious resource.

For her part, Michelle Tiu Lim shared how she learned directly from her father, adopting his passion for protecting marine resources as her own mission.

The legacy continues with 22-year-old Lance Tiu Lim, who watched his mother and grandfather and now shares that same deep-rooted love for the ocean.

As the brand highlighted during the unveiling: "This is how it works. Generation to generation. We at Mega figure, if we start with the children now, we will preserve our seas for centuries to come."

At the core of the newly refreshed museum is a robust marine education curriculum tailored for student tours and family visits.

The museum features enhanced educational content that breaks down complex environmental concepts — such as ocean zones, marine food cycles, sea creature sizes, and the critical importance of ocean conservation.

Through engaging storytelling and upgraded multimedia content, visitors will gain a clear understanding of what it means to practice responsible fishing in today's changing climate.

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