A golden moment with Jewelmer
The timeless glow of Jewelmer’s golden South Sea pearl once again took center stage at the recently concluded Miss Universe Philippines 2025 Coronation Night where the radiant Ahtisa Manalo of Quezon Province was awarded by her predecessor Chelsea Manalo with the iconic La Mer en Majesté Crown. A glittering evening of elegance and national pride, the affair was hosted by Gabbi Garcia and Tim Yap — who both shone in the Maison’s finest — while the top 12 delegates showed beauty and grace in Filipino-designed gowns paired with the brand’s lustrous creations.
In addition, distinguished names from the pageant, fashion and media industries who showed their support for the exciting event were also adorned with the luxury brand’s fine jewelry creations. A celebration of femininity, heritage and the enduring spirit of the Filipina, the partnership between Jewelmer and the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) continues to illuminate the beauty of our culture with every gleam of Palawan’s treasured pearls.
An afternoon of Sparkle with Swarovski
It was an afternoon of shimmer and shine as Rustan’s Makati in Makati City played host to the exclusive launch of Swarovski’s enchanting new Minions Collection.
The glittering affair was attended by Rustan’s top executives including Anton Huang and Michael Huang as well as dignitaries such as Austria Ambassador Johann Brieger and lovely wife madam Roswitha. Guests were treated to a dazzling display of Swarovski’s artistry, including jewelry pieces inspired by global pop sensation and brand ambassador Ariana Grande. Capturing the “mathemagical”essence of the brand, this new collection brought to life a kaleidoscope of color, light, and joyful self-expression. Hosted by Dean Decker, the event drew Manila’s crème de la crème for an unforgettable celebration of sparkle and savoir-faire.
* * *
