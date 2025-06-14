A golden moment with Jewelmer

The timeless glow of Jewelmer’s golden South Sea pearl once again took center stage at the recently concluded Miss Universe Philippines 2025 Coronation Night where the radiant Ahtisa Manalo of Quezon Province was awarded by her predecessor Chelsea Manalo with the iconic La Mer en Majesté Crown. A glittering evening of elegance and national pride, the affair was hosted by Gabbi Garcia and Tim Yap — who both shone in the Maison’s finest — while the top 12 delegates showed beauty and grace in Filipino-designed gowns paired with the brand’s lustrous creations.

Miss Cosmo Philippines 2025 Chelsea Fernandez graces the stage in the Les Classiques Strand Necklace, Miss Eco International Philippines 2026 Gabbi Carballo captivates imaginations in the Nids d’Ange Necklace, and Miss Supranational Philippines 2026 Katrina Llegado is a golden vision in the Guimard Earrings.

In addition, distinguished names from the pageant, fashion and media industries who showed their support for the exciting event were also adorned with the luxury brand’s fine jewelry creations. A celebration of femininity, heritage and the enduring spirit of the Filipina, the partnership between Jewelmer and the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) continues to illuminate the beauty of our culture with every gleam of Palawan’s treasured pearls.

Before passing on the title to her successor, Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo evokes beauty and brilliance and shines in the La Mer en Majesté Crown and South Sea pearl creations.

An afternoon of Sparkle with Swarovski

(From left) Michael Huang, madam Roswitha and husband Austria Ambassador H.E. Johann Brieger, Anton Huang, and Dean Decker

It was an afternoon of shimmer and shine as Rustan’s Makati in Makati City played host to the exclusive launch of Swarovski’s enchanting new Minions Collection.

(From left) DMark Beauty Corporation CEO Nikki Tang, Joann Cabal, Agile Zamora, Dr. Elsie Pascua, and Bobby Alvarez

The glittering affair was attended by Rustan’s top executives including Anton Huang and Michael Huang as well as dignitaries such as Austria Ambassador Johann Brieger and lovely wife madam Roswitha. Guests were treated to a dazzling display of Swarovski’s artistry, including jewelry pieces inspired by global pop sensation and brand ambassador Ariana Grande. Capturing the “mathemagical”essence of the brand, this new collection brought to life a kaleidoscope of color, light, and joyful self-expression. Hosted by Dean Decker, the event drew Manila’s crème de la crème for an unforgettable celebration of sparkle and savoir-faire.

