8 books that enhance innate leadership skills

These are eight leadership books that can help “potential leaders” develop skills and the right mindset to lead others effectively — be it in school or at work.

MANILA, Philippines — Leaders, some say, are born, not made. This, however, is not entirely true. A person may be born with a leadership pedigree but will not turn out to be a good leader without learning how to treat people right? And how can a seemingly “un-pedigreed” person not be hailed as a good leader if he displays all the right reasons to be one?

Although leadership may appear natural in some people and not in others, studies show that leaders are mostly made, not born. Research estimates that leadership is about one-third innate (due to genetic factors) and two-thirds shaped by experience and learning. This is particularly expressed in an article in Psychology Today by Ronald E. Riggio, Ph.D., a professor of leadership and organizational psychology at Claremont McKenna College.

So, how does one who wants to be an effective leader prepare himself to become one? The easiest — and most effective — way to do is to learn from the experts, develop broader perspectives, and stay informed about emerging trends. Since you cannot be following the experts around to take note of what they are doing, the best way to keep abreast with them and learn from their achievements and mistakes is to read leadership books, where they share their experiences as well as tips for those who want to follow in their footsteps.

There are many books that deal with the subject, and Fully Booked has gathered eight leadership books that can help “potential leaders” develop skills and the right mindset to lead others effectively — be it in school or at work.

1. "Kiku: The Japanese Art of Good Listening" by Haru Yamada

The key to being a good manager is being a good listener, said author Haru Yamada. In this book, he guides readers in unlocking that skill through Kiku, which is a Japanese concept that goes beyond hearing to describe a more engaged, empathetic way of listening. She further describes Kiku as listening with the “energy of fourteen hearts,” a quality that strengthens leadership by helping leaders build trust, understand others deeply, and respond with greater empathy.

After an accident left her with a permanent hearing disability while recovering in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Yamada rediscovered the powerful benefits of listening. These helped shape her unique take on listening, which allows you to sustain and deepen your personal connections and improve how you relate to others in more meaningful and intentional ways.

2. "Dare to Lead: Brave Work, Tough Conversations" by Brené Brown

Brené Brown argues that effective leadership begins with vulnerability. This means having the courage to admit that you do not always have the answers. Leadership is not about accumulating power or making everything about yourself; it is about empowering others to grow, succeed, and reach their full potential.

Drawing on two decades of research with leaders and change-makers, Brown outlines four skill sets for daring leadership: vulnerability, clarity of values, trust, and rising skills. These skills come together in this book, which is perfect for anyone who wants to lead with more empathy and create a healthier team culture.

3. "Reset: How to Change What's Not Working" by Dan Heath

Have you ever encountered a roadblock in the middle of a project, and gotten stuck there? If so, then this book is for you.

Author Dan Heath calls such roadblocks “boulders.” They occur when leaders are either stifled by the gravity of the way people usually do things or when they spend too much time “fighting fires.” This book will teach you to recognize these boulders and reset the process. Heath offers a two-part framework to achieve this: identify leverage points, then strategically restack resources, such as reallocating time, energy, and attention.

Heath provides fascinating real-world examples, ranging from a freakishly effective fast-food drive-through to a simple trick from couples’ therapy to an inspirational campaign that saved a million cats. Be the kind of leader who gets to pivot when things are not working, he emphasizes.

4. "Radical Candor: Be a Kick-Ass Boss Without Losing Your Humanity" by Kim Scott

What sets great leaders apart from the rest? According to Kim Scott, it’s “radical candor.” She defines "radical candor" as a management approach that pairs genuine care for employees with direct, respectful feedback. By building strong relationships, leaders create environments where people can love their work and colleagues.

The book’s core prescription is simple: Care personally while you challenge directly. That approach helps leaders give praise and criticism, build cohesive teams, and produce results everyone can be proud of. If you want to give feedback without eroding trust or confidence, this one should be on your to-read list.

5. "Inside the Box: How Constraints Make Us Better" by David Epstein

According to author David Epstein, in a world filled with infinite choices, we can benefit from narrowing our options rather than finding more. The irony, he said, is that total freedom can paralyze, and unlimited resources don’t necessarily lead to breakthroughs.

Through gripping storytelling and cognitive science, Epstein shows that the secret to expanding human potential is choosing the right limits. So if you’ve ever felt overwhelmed by too many options, this book gives you practical advice on identifying which limitations could lead to progress.

6. "Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance" by Angela Duckworth

You may know Angela Duckworth from her widely viewed TED Talk on “grit,” which describes the idea that success depends less on talent and more on a powerful combination of passion and perseverance. According to Duckworth, grit is the ability to stay committed to a long-term goal and pursue it with sustained effort and purpose over time.

Drawing on years of research, Duckworth explores why some people achieve extraordinary success while others fall short despite having equal talent. If you are working toward a promotion, developing new skills, or pursuing a personal goal, Duckworth can give you valuable insights on cultivating resilience, staying motivated, and achieving meaningful success.

7. "Flourish: The Art of Building Meaning, Joy, and Fulfillment" by Daniel Coyle

Flourishing is something many of us aspire to achieve, both in our personal lives and in our work. But what does it really take to thrive or flourish? In this book, Daniel Coyle examines some of the world’s most successful and connected groups to uncover the principles behind their success. He finds that exceptional groups excel at two things: 1) creating meaning through deep connections, and 2) building a strong sense of shared purpose.

Drawing on compelling real-world stories, scientific research, and first-hand observations, Coyle reveals what sets high-performing groups apart. More importantly, he offers practical insights and strategies that can help you foster stronger relationships, build community, and flourish wherever you are.

8. "Hidden Potential: The Science of Achieving Greater Things" by Adam Grant

Adam Grant believes that everyone has hidden potential, but a culture “obsessed” with talent often prevents us from realizing it. So, in this book, he offers a framework — grounded in research, insights, and stories from classrooms to the Olympics — that shows progress depends less on sheer effort than on how well we learn.

Grant explains how anyone can achieve great things by developing the skills and the mindset to persist. True potential, he believes, is measured not by the peak you reach but by how far you’ve climbed to get there. Leaders looking for a clearer path forward and those curious about how constraints can spark better ideas will find this a valuable read.

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