Dua Lipa visits Intramuros, Toyo Eatery ahead of Philippine Arena show

MANILA, Philippines — Grammy-winning artist Dua Lipa was spotted in Intramuros a day before staging her second concert in the Philippines.

Filipino fans managed to snap photos of the singer and her boyfriend, British actor Callum Turner, holding hands as they went around the walled city.

Among the places they visited were Fort Santiago and the San Agustin Church.

Later in the evening, Dua dropped by local restaurant Toyo Eatery in Makati, snapping photos with fans.

Dua is set to take over the Philippine Arena on November 13, around six years since her last visit to the country.

Her other Asian tour stops this year include Tokyo, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, and Seoul. Dua recently canceled her Jakarta leg because of "unsafe staging" issues.

She is best known for her hits "Don't Start Now," "New Rules," "Levitating," "One Kiss," "Electricity," "IDGAF," "Dance the Night," "Houdini," and "Cold Heart."

