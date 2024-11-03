LIST: Concerts, events this November 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Step aside ghouls and ghastly things, it's time to celebrate Christmas again.

Many areas around the country are beginning their Yuletide celebrations, many of which the public can take part in.

Some of them come in the form of shows and experiences, and the occasional heartstopping concerts will never be amiss even as the year draws to a close.

Here are several of the concerts, events, and productions happening in November:

Hori7oN: Daytour - Anchor High (November 3)

South Korea-based Filipino boy band Hori7on stages its second concert at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Yugyeom: Trusty (November 3)

Yugeyeom of the Korean boy band Got7 is taking his "[TRUSTY]" tour to the SM North EDSA Skydome.

Tate McRae: Think Later (November 4)

Canadian singer-songwriter Tate McRae is performing at Quezon City's New Frontier Theater to promote her sophomore album released last year.

Lea Salonga: Stage, Screen & Everything in Between (November 4 to 5, 7)

Award-winning actress-singer Lea Salonga will helm her "Stage, Screen, and Everything in Between" concert for three nights at The Theatre at Solaire accompanied by her brother and accomplished conductor Gerard Salonga, as well as "American Idol" Season 2 runner-up Clay Aiken.

Michael Learns to Rock (November 5)

Danish rock band Michael Learns to Rock is coming back to the Philippines for its "Take Us To You Heart" tour, performing their greatest hits at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Ice Seguerra: Videoke Hits (November 8)

Singer-songwriter Ice Esguerra is restaging his "Videoke Hits" concert at San Juan's Music Museum following a sold-out show last September.

Streetboys (November 8)

Filipino boy group Streetboys reunites their members to celebrate their 31st year with a concert at the New Frontier Theater.

'Tabing Ilog the Musical' Rerun (November 8 to 10, 15 to 17, 22 to 24, 29 to 30)

Star Magic artists and theater veterans come together once more at the PETA Theater Center for a musical stage adaptation of the popular series "Tabing Ilog" that will feature the return of the beloved gang of James, Corrinne, George, Rovic, Eds, Badong and Fonzy.

Choi Jin-hyuk: Day and Night (November 9)

The Korean star of "Emergency Couple" and "The Last Empress" Choi Jin-hyuk will have a fan concert, named after his latest series "Miss Night and Day," at the New Frontier Theater.

South Border and Ella May Saison: Soundtrip Sessions Vol. 3 (November 9)

South Border and Ella May Saison are set to perform at The Theatre at Solaire for the third edition of "Soundtrip Sessions," a concert series featuring hits of Pinoy music icons that stuck through generations.

Matt Maltese (November 9)

British-Canadian singer-songwriter Matt Maltese is heading over to the Philippines again to perform at the SM North EDSA Skydome.

'Love Changes Everything' (November 9 and 10)

A performance of young student-artists from the La Salle Green Hills Music Ministry at the Globe Auditorium of Taguig's Maybank Performing Arts Theater.

'Jepoy and the Magic Circle' (November 9 to 10, 34, 30)

Repertory Philippines continues its run at its newly-inaugurated Eastwood Theater with the stage adaptation of Gilda Cordero-Fernando's "The Magic Circle."

Mr. and Mrs. Chinatown 2024 (November 10)

The 2024 edition of this popular pageant is taking place at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

Incognito (November 10)

British acid jazz band Incognito will perform live in Manila for the first time in a decade at the New Frontier Theater.

Carols on Ice (November 10)

A festive gala at the Mall of Asia Arena organized by the Philippine Skating Union showcasing breathtaking performances while supporting the cool cause of expanding ice skating in the Philippines.

'Mga Kuwento ni Juan Tamad' (November 10)

A performance at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater of the iconic Filipino character featuring the Alice Reyes Dance Philippines, this time designed specifically for Children's Dance Theater.

Harlem Globetrotters (November 12)

The world-famous exhibition basketball team will have their first stop of their Asian Tour at the Araneta Coliseum.

Dua Lipa: Radical Optimism (November 13)

Dua Lipa is returning to the country, bigger and better, and will strut the stage at the Philipppine Arena.

Manila'Bang Show: The Metro Art Fair (November 14 to 17)

A premier art event showcasing contemporary art from local and international artists, featuring diverse works in painting, sculpture, and more at the SPACE in Makati's One Ayala.

A Night at the Pops (November 15)

The Manila Symphony Orchestra will perform at the New Frontier Theater with Barbie Almabis, Lola Amour, Jason Dhakal, and Arthur Miguel.

Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra: Triumph (November 15)

The second concert of the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra's 40th concert season where it will perform at Makati's Samsung Performing Arts Theater with Grammy-winning cellist Sara Sant’ Ambrogio for performances of Rimsky-Korsakov's "Capriccio Espagnol, op. 34," Edward Elgar's "Cello Concerto, op. 85, E minor," and Robert Schumann's "Symphony No. 2, op. 61, C Major."

'Sandosenang Sapatos' (November 15 to 17, 21 to 24, 29 to 30)

Tanghalang Pilipino begins its rerun of its musical about a shoemaker's child with no feet at the CCP Black Box Theater.

The Ridleys: Someday We'll Make A Home (November 16)

Alternative-folk band The Ridleys stages its first concert at the Music Museum in San Juan.

Vina Morales (November 16)

Actress-singer and the "Ultimate Performer" Vina Morales will perform at the ballroom of the Winford Resort & Casino with special guests Dindo Fernandez and Niña Campos.

2NE1 (November 16 and 17)

K-pop group 2NE1 included the Philippines in their reunion tour and, due to popular demand, even added a second night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

'Frozen in Concert' (November 16 and 17)

A film screening of the popular Disney movie "Frozen" at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater with the soundtrack and songs performed live by the Filharmonika Orchestra.

BINI: Grand BINIverse (November 16 to 18)

The Nation's Girl Group BINI will stage its three biggest sold-out concerts yet at the Araneta Coliseum.

David Pomeranz: Born For You (November 19)

Singer-songwriter David Pomeranz will perform at the Baguio Convention Center a string of his hits like "Got to Believe in Magic," "King and Queen of Hearts," and "Born For You."

Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra: Music, Movies, Magic (November 22)

A fundraising concert at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater featuring a line-up consisting of beloved tracks and pieces from cinematic history, conducted by Gerard Salonga and featuring performances from Arman Ferrer, Lara Maigue, Cris Villonco, Diomedes Saraza, Camille Lopez-Molina, Jonathan Velasco, the Alice Reyes Dance Company, and the Philippine Madrigal Singers.

Rey Valera and Marco Sison: Ang Guwapo at Ang Masuwerte (November 22)

Music icons Marco Sison and Rey Valera team up for a show at San Juan's Music Museum accompanied by Asia's Best Singing Competition winners Elisha and Andrea Gutierrez.

'Florante at Laura' (November 22 to 24)

After a successful initial run at the Aliw Theater, Ballet Manila is restaging "Florante at Laura" at the Hyundai Hall in Areté, Ateneo de Manila University.

Stray Kids (November 23)

Korean boy band Stray Kids is coming back to the Philippines for its "Dominate" World Tour performing at the Philippine Arena, coincidentally where they were for last year's Asia Artist Awards.

Chen: Beyond the Door (November 23)

Singer-songwriter Chen of the Korean boy band EXO will hold his "Beyond the Door" fan concert at the New Frontier Theater.

Comedy Manila Grand Year-Ender Showcase (November 23)

Stand-up artists from Comedy Manila will gather for the group's "Grand Year-Ender Showcase" at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater.

Raymond Lauchengco: Just Got Lucky (November 23)

Actor-singer Raymond Lauchengco will stage his 40th anniversary concert at The Theatre at Solaire to celebrate all things '80s.

Taemin: Ephemeral Gaze (November 23)

Korean singer-actor Taemin of Shinee and SuperM is coming back to the Philippines for a concert at the Araneta Coliseum.

Juan Karlos (November 29)

Singer-songwriter Juan Karlos Labajo will take over the Mall of Asia Arena in what will be his biggest concert yet.

Fiji Blue (November 29)

Musical act Fiji Blue will perform at the Samsung Hall in SM Aura.

Maki (November 29 and 30)

Also staging his biggest concert yet over the course of two nights is Maki this time at the New Frontier Theater.

Going Home to Christmas: A Jose Mari Chan Musical (November 29 and 30)

Repertory Philippines begins the run of its first-ever original jukebox musical featuring the music of Mr. Christmas himself, Jose Mari Chan, at Makati's Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium (RCBC Theater).

Ogie Alcasid: Ogieoke 2 (November 30)

Singer Ogie Alcasid restages his "Ogieoke" concert at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

"In The CompanY of Apo Hiking Society" (November 30)

OPM acts APO Hiking Society and The CompanY join forces once again after a successful first-ever back-to-back performance at San Juan's Music Museum

Side A and Janine Teñoso: Bonded by Sound (November 30)

Iconic OPM band Side A and singer-songwriter Janine Teñoso team up for a concert at The Theatre at Solaire.

'The Nutcracker' (November 30)

The first night of the Philippine Ballet Theater's performance of this famous Christmas show at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater.

RELATED: LIST: Philippine concerts in 2024