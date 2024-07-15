^

Bea Alonzo, Boy Abunda reconcile following Dominic Roque fiasco

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 15, 2024 | 12:44pm
Bea Alonzo, Boy Abunda reconcile following Dominic Roque fiasco
Bea Alonzo
Bea Alonzo via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso host Boy Abunda and Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo are now okay. 

It can be recalled that Bea blasted Boy after he announced the breakup of the actress and influencer-actor Dominic Roque without their consent. 

“Unfortunately some even confirmed our breakup without our consent,” Bea's statement said back then. 

At the recent "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" show, Boy said he didn't expect that Bea would agree to become his guest again. 

“This is the interview that people thought would never happen,” Boy said. 

“So let me start by saying that may I have consent to hug you?” he added. 

“Tito Boy, ang hug, hindi na pinagpapaalam,” Bea replied. 

“Maraming salamat, Bea,” Boy said. — Video from GMA Network YouTube channel 

RELATEDBea Alonzo's camp issues statement after ex-driver filed labor complaints

BEA ALONZO

BOY ABUNDA
