'I'm a work in progress': Bea Alonzo enjoys being single

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Bea Alonzo is glowing as she graced the stage of SM Dasmarinas to face the throngs of fans that went to the launch of Oppo's latest artificial intelligence (AI) phone, Reno12 F 5G.

Bea is an endorser for the smartphone brand.

The actress currently topbills the trending nightly thriller "Widows' War" with Carla Abellana. She is also busy with her other projects, including her own lifestyle brand Bash.

The press present at the launch asked the actress questions that included those that pertain to matters of the heart.

“Okay naman ang lagay ng puso ko ngayon. I’m enjoying being single. Marami pa akong kailangang gawin para sa sarili ko and I am enjoying myself right now," Bea said.

Asked about possible suitors, she playfully shared that some are showing interest: “But there are people na, siyempre — wow, feeling maganda. Charot lang.”

Besides the continued success of “Widows’ War,” what else is making Bea happy these days?

“I strive for work-life balance. And that’s what makes me happy right now,” she beamed, adding, “Most of the time ‘yung three days a week ko, minsan may trabaho, or my hobbies. Self-care, like I go to the derma, I go to the salon. So, I would say I strive for a work-life balance and that’s what makes me happy right now.”

Would she say she’s in a much better head space now, as compared to a recent turbulence in her love life?

“Yeah. I'm a work in progress. I'm always trying to do my job. I want to do my job, become a better daughter, a better artiste, a better friend. So I'm always a work in progress,” Bea said.

