A magical cruise vacation for the family

Disney Adventure, Disney Cruise Line’s first-ever ship to set sail in Asia, will hold its maiden voyage in Singapore on Dec.15, 2025.

Families go on cruise vacations for endless reasons: for adventure, for learning, for sensory thrills. And while most cruise lines allow them to do just that — and wake up in a new place every day, discovering up to four countries in one voyage — there’s this one company that is confident enough to offer a magical experience for everyone with the promise that “you will never be bored on- board.”

Yes, there’s no need for guests to disembark because at Disney Adventure, Disney Cruise Line’s first-ever ship to set sail in Asia, the “ship itself is the destination.”

“Sailing on three- and four-night voyages with only dedicated days at sea, the Disney Adventure will be both the journey and the destination, filled with endless possibilities for fun, relaxation, and entertainment,” enthuses Sarah Fox, vice president and regional GM, Southeast Asia, Disney Cruise Line, during Disney Adventure’s Grand Reveal. “Today is a special day. You are the first in the world to witness the full unveiling of this spectacular new ship.”

Held on Oct. 16 at Marina Bay Sands, the Disney Cruise Line (DCL) gave journalists from Asia an exclusive sneak peek of what it’s like inside the Disney Adventure.

For the immersive press conference, DCL recreated the seven themed areas — Disney Imagination Garden, an area reminiscent of the whimsical settings found in classic Disney films; Toy Story Place, a whimsical water play land where the world of Pixar’s Toy Story movies spring to life in inventive ways; the San Fransokyo Street, a family arcade reinvented into a dynamic gaming lounge; Town Square, a magical land that spans three decks and houses shops, lounges, cafes, salons, restos and entertainment venues; the Wayfinder Bay, a tribute to the Pacific Islands and the spirit of exploration; the Disney Discovery Reef, which plunges guests to into a vibrant underwater world, and Marvel Landing, which promises to be a hub of action and adventure for the whole family — at the Expo and Convention Center.

We also got to meet the Imagineers, the heart and soul of the magic found at Disney theme parks, resorts and now, on seas!

“From fun and interactive spaces for kids, to relaxing venues for adults to unwind, to entertaining and engaging places for families to enjoy together, guests will find endless adventures at Disney Adventure — from bow to stern,” adds Fox.

Families will never get bored onboard the Disney Adventure.

The three marks of a Disney Cruise vacation

One of the reasons cruise holidays are great for families is that they are value for money. When you book a cruise holiday, a majority of your expense is already included in the price of your package. This means that once your holiday is paid off, all you have to do is to pack your bags and look forward to cruising away.

The good news is, you still have time to save for your family’s Disney Adventure holiday vacation as it will set sail on Dec. 15, 2025. However, bookings will open on Dec. 10 this year.

And like any cruise line vacation, the Disney Adventure will include something for everyone onboard.

“The three marks of a Disney cruise vacation are: Relaxation, World-Class Dining, and Incredible Entertainment,” notes Fox.

Having said that, the accommodations on the Disney Adventure blend modern comfort with the enchanting spirit of beloved Disney Animation, Pixar and Marvel stories.

• Relaxation. “At Disney Cruise Line, rest and relaxation is serious business,” says Lisa Picket, hotel director, DCL. “This is why we’ve put so much thought and care into designing our onboard accommodations.”

The Disney Adventure will offer a wide variety of staterooms and suites, all designed with the guest’s convenience and comfort in mind. And so, regardless of how you want to travel, or who you want to travel with, you’re going to find that perfect choice that fits your needs.

For one, most main staterooms will feature DCL’s signature split-room bathroom concept, with a sink and shower in one room and a sink and toilet in a separate room, allowing two people to get ready at once.

Elevated bed frames will provide generous under-bed space to store suitcases and other bulky items essential to family travel.

“For families and those traveling in a big group, we know that this small, thoughtful touch adds so much to our guest’s convenience,” notes Picket. “And parents on holiday with young children can travel easily, knowing that there’s a menu of complimentary baby and toddler essentials available.”

Cribs, bottle warmers, diaper disposal units and bottle sterilizers are available upon request at Guest Services.

• World-Class Dining. Onboard the ship, dining will be much more than just a meal — it will be a chance to experience fave Disney stories through immersive theming and distinctly Disney entertainment.

The Imagineers: (From left) Walt Disney Imagineering creative director Will Hastings, executive producer Pam Rawlins, senior software project manager Davey Feder, senior facility designer Stephanie Jazmines, and senior interior designer Isabel Caruncho

“There’ll be a chance for guests to interact with their fave Disney characters in exciting ways only DCL can cook up,” shares Daniel Cowan, senior manager, Dining Standard and Service Excellence, Disney Cruise Line.

The Disney Adventure will offer rotational dining, DCL’s signature dining concept in which guests will have three distinctly Disney dining experiences during their voyage, with a preset dining schedule included with each booking.

“In doing so, all guests are guaranteed a seat and a dining time without having to queue, helping you to preplan your day and making certain you can catch the incredible evening shows at the Walt Disney Theater,” adds. Cowan.

The spirit and whimsy of beloved Disney and Pixar films will set the stage for meals at Enchanted Summer Restaurant and Pixar Market Restaurant. Both locations will serve buffet-style breakfast and lunch each day, then switch to table-service dinners as part of the dinnertime lineup during each voyage.

• Incredible Entertainment. In true DCL fashion, dazzling stage shows and Broadway-style entertainment will capture the hearts of guests. “The Disney Adventure highlights a unique approach to live entertainment where every venue is a place where stories come to life, immersing guests in the fantastical world of their fave Disney characters than ever before,” says Jenny Weinbloom, vice president, Live Entertainment, Disney Signature Experiences.

And yes, the ship is brimming with entertainment at every turn. At the heart of the ship is the Disney Imagination Garden Stage, a multi-level state-of-the-art performance space with a three-deck high screen, which will be home to several shows starring Disney and Marvel characters, including Let’s Set Sail, a high-energy dance party that will jumpstart the fun on embarkation day; Avengers Assemble!, an epic battle of Marvel super heroes and villains; Captain Jack Sparrow & the Siren Queen, a swashbuckling adventure helmed by the roguish and charming Captain Jack Sparrow; Mickey’s Color Spin Dance Party, a vibrant and energetic celebration perfect for Disney music lovers of all ages; and Baymax Super Exercise Expo, a musical exercise show inspired by the members of Big Hero 6.

“And making his DCL debut is Deadpool,” enthuses Weinbloom.

Kids will get to interact with their favorite Disney, Pixar and Marvel characters.

Ready, set, sail

When the Disney Adventure sets sail from Singapore on Dec. 15, 2025, it will feature many “firsts” for the fleet, including experiences especially created for guests in Asia to enjoy.

In a first for DCL, the Disney Adventure will include three all-new Disney attractions on the upper decks in an adventure zone that celebrates the larger-than-life personalities from the Marvel Universe. One of the attractions at Marvel Landing will be Ironcycle Test Run — the longest rollercoaster at sea.

“As part of our unprecedented expansion for DCL, we are committed to delivering exceptional experiences that bring our special brand of cruising and the best of Disney storytelling to new guests on new shores,” says Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line.

When the Disney Adventure sets sail in December 2025, we Asians will have the opportunity to experience the magic of our favorite Disney, Pixar and Marvel stories, in our own backyard. Cruise my heart!

***

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line, visit disneycruise.com/adventure.