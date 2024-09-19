59th National Day of Singapore

The Singapore Embassy in Manila held a reception to celebrate Singapore’s 59th National Day last Sept. 3 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in BGC. Singapore’s National Day falls on Aug. 9, but the reception was held during the first week of September.

More than 600 guests from government, the business community, diplomatic and consular corps, NGOs, academia and media enjoyed an evening of sumptuous Singaporean food and took part in a raffle to win prizes from Grab Philippines, Singapore Airlines and Shopee Philippines. Guests were also serenaded by the award-winning University of the Philippines (UP) Concert Chorus which performed a medley of Filipino and Singaporean songs.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Bilateral Relations and ASEAN Affairs Ma. Theresa Lazaro was the guest of honor for the second year running. Undersecretary Lazaro reaffirmed the robust bilateral relations underpinned by strong and multifaceted cooperation in many areas.

In her remarks, Singaporean Ambassador Constance See highlighted the high-level exchanges in 2024, including the visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to Singapore in May to deliver the keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue. Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam made a successful state visit to the Philippines in August 2024. Several key agreements were signed during the state visit, which will pave the way for new dimensions in the two countries’ bilateral cooperation. These include an agreement on carbon credits collaboration, reflecting Singapore’s shared commitment to address the global climate crisis. On the other hand, the agreement on healthcare cooperation underscores Singapore’s mutual recognition of the importance of enhancing skills and opportunities for people in critical sectors.

Singapore is consistently one of the top sources of FDI (foreign direct investment) to the Philippines. It is the Philippines’ 8th largest trading partner in 2023; sixth largest export market and seventh largest import source. Singapore ranked first among ASEAN countries as the Philippines’ top source of inbound tourism in 2023. It was also one of the top travel destinations for Filipinos in 2023. These two countries also enjoy robust people-to-people ties, which have provided a strong foundation for mutual cooperation. There are 250,000 Filipinos working, studying and living in Singapore.

It’s been a busy and fulfilling year for the Singapore Embassy in Manila. Singapore is deeply committed to strengthening its collaboration with the Philippines and fostering a partnership that is not only resilient but also innovative and adaptable to the ever-changing global landscape.