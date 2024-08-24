A resplendent evening with JL & CO.

Celebrators Marissa Fenton and your columnist (seated) and Amelia Ting and Malou Martinez (standing)

Your columnist had the distinct pleasure of being feted at a sumptuous dinner, graciously hosted by the lovely ladies of JL & Co., my dear friends and co-August celebrators Marissa Fenton, Malou Martinez, and Amelia Ting, at the chic Canton Road restaurant in Shangri-La The Fort, Manila in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

The evening was a dazzling affair, with guests donning elegant, gem-colored ensembles, save for the radiant celebrators, who gleamed in the evening’s exclusive shade of red. It was a night of warmth, laughter, and cherished memories, as we celebrated not just another year of life, but the enduring bonds of friendship that make it all the more meaningful.

Joy Rustia, Connie Haw, Eni Alba, and Lanie Fong

A new partnership for DMark

The Grand Ballroom of the Shangri-La The Fort, Manila hotel in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, was abuzz with excitement as DMark Beauty Corporation, under the dynamic leadership of its CEO beauty-preneur Nikki Tang, unveiled the renowned French skincare brand IsisPharma Dermatologie to the Philippines.

(From left) DMark Beauty Corporation CEO and beauty-preneur Nikki Tang, IsisPharma international marketing members May Chow, Victoria Zon, and Amélie Clément with DMark Beauty Corporation’s Cookie Nadal

Hosted by the ever-charming Issa Litton, the grand launch welcomed over 300 top dermatologists and aesthetic doctors as well as the esteemed IsisPharma international marketing team members Victoria Zon, Amélie Clément, and May Chow.

Doctors Evangeline Handog, Marie Socouer Oblepias, and Johannes Dayrit offer their expert insights about the latest innovations and solutions to skin concerns.

The event highlighted the company’s revolutionary skincare ranges: NeoTone for hyperpigmentation, TeenDerm for acne, and Ruboril for redness, with expert insights shared by doctors Evangeline Handog, Marie Socouer Oblepias, and Johannes Dayrit.

This remarkable occasion not only celebrated the introduction of cutting-edge solutions to skin concerns but also marked a significant milestone in DMark’s commitment to enhancing skin health in the country.

CWC Interiors COO Andrew Yates and president and CEO Fred Yuson with Paul Dingley and Steve Lyon

Of golf swings, Cocktails and charity

It was a day to remember as CWC Interiors hosted its 22nd Golf Invitational at the Manila Golf and Country Club in Makati City.

This prestigious event, organized by CWC Interiors president and CEO Fred Yuson, brought together over 100 golfers, including business luminaries and global partners, in a celebration of enduring friendships, partnerships, and charitable giving.

Held in conjunction with Mr. Yuson’s birthday and the company’s 32nd anniversary, the tournament also marked the launch of the CWC Foundation, dedicated to supporting students through scholarships.

The day concluded with sumptuous cuisine and lavish cocktails at Mirèio restaurant in Fairmont Hotel in Makati City, an awards ceremony, serenades by OPM hitmaker Randy Santiago, and a vibrant party at Mistral Rooftop Bar — also in Fairmont Hotel — embodying the spirit of camaraderie and philanthropy.

* * *

