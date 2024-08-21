Onward female power!
Everyone agreed that the premier Tatler’s Front & Female Awards night at Shangri-La The Fort was an inspiring and uplifting affair surrounded by a bond of sisterhood with over 150 supportive women and a sprinkling of about a dozen or so men in attendance.
Host Issa Litton headed the interesting fireside chat with two formidable women who have stood out in their chosen fields: Dr. Vicki Belo and veteran TV personality Karen Davila.
Vicki looked back at her journey: “When I first started in medicine, most dermatologists were men. Nowadays, the majority are women.”
Karen added, “Tradeoffs need to be made for women — raising children, having a successful career, etc. The burden is still with the women.”
This heartwarming event honored six exemplary women: Rising Champion awardee Sabrina Tamayo and her Project Smile; Well-being awardee Dr. Rica Cruz of Unprude; Business Leader awardee Martha Sazon of GCash; Innovation awardee Kate delos Reyes of Beacon Care; Social Impact awardee Jamela Alindogan of Sinagtala Center; Founder awardee Ana de Ocampo of Wildflour. They were chosen by a panel of judges and Tatler readers from a field of 18 equally capable nominees coming from various fields: the arts, athletics, NGOs, technology, livelihood and business, physical and spiritual well-being, mental health and sexual wellness.
As we left at the end of the evening, a sense of camaraderie and encouragement was evident. Philippine Tatler managing director Irene Martel Francisco enthused, “Front & Female is Tatler’s content and events platform for female empowerment and a resource for women to be their best selves. I feel it comes at the perfect time. We want to be sure to support women so that their voices, opinions and actions can be amplified. I think it’s a wonderful time to be a woman. You are heard, valued and appreciated for all that you do. We at Tatler are proud to contribute to increasing women’s voices and lauding their achievements!”