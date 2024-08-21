Onward female power!

Everyone agreed that the premier Tatler’s Front & Female Awards night at Shangri-La The Fort was an inspiring and uplifting affair surrounded by a bond of sisterhood with over 150 supportive women and a sprinkling of about a dozen or so men in attendance.

Host Issa Litton headed the interesting fireside chat with two formidable women who have stood out in their chosen fields: Dr. Vicki Belo and veteran TV personality Karen Davila.

Doris Ho, Em Villar, Irene M. Francisco, Marga Nograles, Marth Sazon, Babette Aquino, Frannie Jacinto, Chit Juan, Karen and Andy Eizmendi

Vicki looked back at her journey: “When I first started in medicine, most dermatologists were men. Nowadays, the majority are women.”

Karen added, “Tradeoffs need to be made for women — raising children, having a successful career, etc. The burden is still with the women.”

Andrea Brillantes, Nicole Andersson, Camille Co, Arleen Sutton, Cristalle Belo Pitt, Camille Wilson, Ana, Raine Antonio, Hayden Kho

This heartwarming event honored six exemplary women: Rising Champion awardee Sabrina Tamayo and her Project Smile; Well-being awardee Dr. Rica Cruz of Unprude; Business Leader awardee Martha Sazon of GCash; Innovation awardee Kate delos Reyes of Beacon Care; Social Impact awardee Jamela Alindogan of Sinagtala Center; Founder awardee Ana de Ocampo of Wildflour. They were chosen by a panel of judges and Tatler readers from a field of 18 equally capable nominees coming from various fields: the arts, athletics, NGOs, technology, livelihood and business, physical and spiritual well-being, mental health and sexual wellness.

Marife Zamora, Chit Juan, Chit Lijauco, Emma Imperial

As we left at the end of the evening, a sense of camaraderie and encouragement was evident. Philippine Tatler managing director Irene Martel Francisco enthused, “Front & Female is Tatler’s content and events platform for female empowerment and a resource for women to be their best selves. I feel it comes at the perfect time. We want to be sure to support women so that their voices, opinions and actions can be amplified. I think it’s a wonderful time to be a woman. You are heard, valued and appreciated for all that you do. We at Tatler are proud to contribute to increasing women’s voices and lauding their achievements!”